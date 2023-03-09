Share:

The tax would be phased-in at 10% per year over three years and covers electricity generated from both on and off-grid sources.

A phased-in 30% tax on cryptocurrency mining electricity costs has been proposed by United States president Joe Biden in his administration's 2024 fiscal year budget.

A Department of the Treasury supplementary budget explainer paper released Mar. 9 said any firm using resources — whether they be owned or rented — would be "subject to an excise tax equal to 30 percent of the costs of electricity used in digital asset mining."

It proposed the tax would be implemented in the taxable years after Dec. 31, 2023, and would be phased in over three years at a rate of 10% a year, reaching the max 30% by the third year.

Crypto miners would have reporting requirements on the "amount and type of electricity used as well as the value of that electricity."

Crypto miners who acquire their electricity needs off-grid would still be subject to the tax, and would be required to estimate the electricity costs generated by any "electricity generating plant."