- Ethereum Dencun upgrade introduced proto danksharding, reducing transaction costs for Layer 2 chains like Base and Optimism.
- Critics argue that Layer 2 fees could increase in upcoming weeks and months as chains compete for blob space.
- Ethereum Layer 2 tokens see price nosedive on Thursday, while ETH price trades sideways below $4,000.
Ethereum Layer 2 chains are competing with Solana for scalability after transaction costs were significantly lowered by Ether’s Dencun upgrade. While the successful rollout of the hard fork on the Ethereum mainnet has reduced fees for chains like Optimism and Base relative to Solana, critics argue that this may change with competition among Layer 2 chains.
Layer 2 tokens noted a correction in their prices on Thursday.
Also read: Ethereum Layer 2 locks nearly $40 billion in assets as Dencun upgrade looms
Ethereum Layer 2 versus Solana, the scaling war rages on
Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solutions like Polygon, Base, Optimism, Arbitrum, among others, are competing with Solana for “scalability.” There is no clear winner since the altcoin’s Dencun upgrade has slashed transaction costs for Layer 2 chain users.
Data from Dune analytics shows the average transaction cost in USD for the top Layer 2 chains. The cost is down to $0.057 for Optimism, $0.054 for Base and $0.005 for Zora, among others.
Layer 2- Average Transaction Fee in USD. Source: Dune Analytics
The implementation of proto danksharding, or EIP 4844, has introduced blobs to reduce the cost for Layer 2 chains, at least by one order of magnitude. At the time of writing, Optimism (OP) and Base are cheaper than Solana. However, critics argue that Layer 2 fees could climb in the coming weeks and months.
The crypto analyst behind the X handle @QwQiao of AllianceDAO, argues that Layer 2 fees could go up as the chains compete with each other for blob space. Data from Chainspect reveals that Solana ranks high in Transaction Per Second (TPS) compared to Ethereum and its Layer 2 chains. This is an important metric since TPS represents the ability of a blockchain network to handle transactional load. The higher the TPS, the more transactions the network can process in a given time frame, boosting its real-world utility.
TPS for Solana and top Ethereum Layer 2 chains. Source: Chainspect
Solana may still be far ahead of Ethereum and its Layer 2 chains in terms of scaling, since TPS is an important metric to determine the scaling prowess of a chain.
Ethereum trades sideways, L2 token prices nosedive
Ethereum is trading sideways below the $4,000 level and Layer 2 tokens Immutable (IMX), Optimism (OP), Mantle (MNT), Arbitrum (ARB), Starknet (STRK), and Manta Network (MANTA) noted up to 7% decline in their prices on the daily timeframe.
Ethereum Layer 2 prices. Source: CoinGecko
Layer 2 token prices have dropped since the successful completion of the Dencun upgrade. This is likely a “sell the news” dip, where anticipation of fee reduction and higher utility of Layer 2 chains drove prices higher prior to the event, traders likely engaged in rapid profit-taking and “sell the news” behavior following the upgrade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price declines ahead of SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline, crypto expert comments on XRP ETF
XRP price corrected to $0.67 on Thursday as SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline approaches. Ripple and SEC’s lead attorneys Andre Ceresney and Jorge Tenreiro dived into government enforcement in crypto in a recent panel discussion.
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade causes a flurry of L2 restoration queries
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade went live on Wednesday, a landmark event expected to have a significant impact on transaction costs for the network’s layer 2 (L2) projects. With its, several L2 tokens have rallied, including ARB and LDO, which are bother up nearly 5%.
Bitcoin price advances to $80K as BTC ETFs now manage more than half as much as Gold ETF assets
Bitcoin is making slow but steady steps north, closing in on the $80,000 target weeks ahead of the halving. As tailwinds come from new capital inflow into the BTC spot ETFs markets, it remains anybody's guess where the pioneer cryptocurrency will top out.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB loses top 10 position to AVAX
Shiba Inu price has slipped below a technical triangle, signaling a downward bias. An abrupt break in the meme season has seen AVAX reclaim its position in the top 10.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates an increase to $100,000, but when?
Bitcoin price set up a new all-time high of $69,210 on March 5 on the BitStamp exchange. BTC volatility seems to have dried up, leaving it consolidating above the $61,782 support level.