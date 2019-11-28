- Bitcoin price stalls short of $7,700 amid increasing interest in Bakkt bitcoin futures.
- Bakkt volume spikes above 4,973 worth $37.67 million.
Bitcoin price dived to the lowest levels in seven months. Recovery from the support marginally above $6,500 has been drab. However, a breakout above $7,000 saw interest increase which pushed Bitcoin above $7,600.
Meanwhile, Bakkt the first-ever platform to offer cash-settled Bitcoin futures contract is relentlessly breaking barriers. Although the contract saw a lethargic start following the launch in September, the volume has been growing steadily. A new record high was recorded on Thursday as the contract hit 4,443 as per the company’s communication.
“Two months after their debut, Bakkt Bitcoin Futures reached a record high of 4,443 contracts traded today – up over 60% from our last record-setting day.
“We look forward to building on this momentum as we approach the launch of the Bakkt Bitcoin Options contracts on Dec 9th.”
According to the Bakkt Volume Bot:
“Today's volume so far: 4973 BTC ($37.67 million)
∙ Last traded price: $7,575
∙ Trading day progress: 67%
∙ Current daily Bakktarget™: 5467 BTC ($41.41 million).”
