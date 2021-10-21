Axie Infinity price to triple again as AXS coils up in a bullish continuation pattern

- Axie Infinity price coils up in a bullish pennant pattern, hinting at a continuation of its uptrend.
- A decisive close above $135 will confirm a breakout and trigger a 222% ascent to $429.23.
- If AXS fails to hold above $114, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Axie Infinity price shows affinity to climb higher as it bounces off a crucial support floor. AXS has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 4, resulting in a continuation pattern.
Axie Infinity price ready for another leg-up
Axie Infinity price rose a whopping 222% between September 21 and October 4 to set up a new all-time high at $154.9. While this ascent is referred to as the flag pole, AXS seemingly slipped into consolidation, which is ongoing.
During this phase, Axie Infinity price created two distinctive lower highs and three higher lows. Connecting these trend lines results in the formation of a pennant.
This technical formation is known as a bullish pennant and is a continuation pattern that forecasts a 222% ascent to $429.23, determined by adding the flag pole’s height to the breakout point at $135.
Although this ascent might seem impossible, investors can expect Axie Infinity price to make pit stops at crucial levels like $300 and $400 before heading toward the intended target.
AXS/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking up Axie Infinity price with the formation of a bullish continuation pattern, a failure to slice through $135 will put AXS bulls on backfoot. Even if AXS manages to slice through the upper trend line, it will have to set up a higher high above its all-time high at $154.9.
If Axie Infinity price fails to do either of these and the resulting pullback produces a lower low below $114.10, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, AXS might venture lower to the $102.69 or $94.78 support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AVAX to present buy opportunity before surging to $125
AVAX price initially broke down below the prior rising wedge back on September 29th. Since then, AVAX has experienced a downtrend before entering into its current consolidation range. AVAX looks to end the consolidation and enter a new mark-up phase.
MATIC price continues to consolidate, breakout towards $3 likely
MATIC price action has been lacking compared to its peers – but that is about to change. It once dominated the social media and speculation space for cryptocurrencies. However, signs show that attention will once again be focused on MATIC.
Solana finds support that could catapult SOL to $200
Solana price is showing clear rejection by buyers to any threat of downside pressure. However, bulls have responded strongly to launch Solana away from nearby bearish breakout levels. Bitcoin's momentum to benefit Solana price action.
Bitcoin price targets $125,000 as next major all-time high
Bitcoin price makes new all-time highs and cracks above the $65,000 level. Bitcoin enters into a new price discovery mode as buyers now attempt to find a new ceiling. New Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSE ticker: BITO) surpassed $1 billion in trading volume on Tuesday
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.