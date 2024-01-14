Axie Infinity Prediction: AXS reclaiming the Christmas high of $11.15 will remain hopium unless this happens

- Axie Infinity recorded a high of $11.15 on December 25, levels last tested on February 21, 2023.
- To reclaim this level, AXS must break and close above the midline of the supply zone at $9.51, confirming trend continuation.
- Santiment indicates that traders are taking more short positions for AXS than longs this weekend.
Axie Infinity (AXS) price is trading with a bullish bias despite the recent crash. It comes after recording an intra-day high of $11.15 on December 25, with the bulls pushing to reclaim this level. Meanwhile, markets are anticipating a bounce after the recent slump, save for AXS and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which Santiment analysts say are recording higher ratio of shorts than longs this weekend.
Also Read: Bitcoin price dips, $130 million in total liquidations with economist anticipating long weekend for BTC bulls
Axie Infinity and Bitcoin Cash see more short bets than longs this weekend
Axie Infinity (AXS) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) have recorded more short bets than longs this weekend, data from behavior analytics tool Santiment shows. It comes as the market expects the two altcoins to drop further, unlike the broader market which is expected to recover.
#AxieInfinity and #BitcoinCash are among the very slim group of #crypto assets that are seeing a higher ratio of shorts than longs this weekend. Traders appear to be confident of a market bounce upcoming, and $BCH & $AXS are two exceptions. Short liquidations— Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 14, 2024
(Cont) pic.twitter.com/nqx94rbSCZ
Meanwhile, Axie Infinity price looks poised for an extended move south, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) nose-diving to show falling momentum. Enhanced selling pressure could see AXS price drop, losing the immediate support at $ 7.93. Further south, the gaming token could lose the support presented by the confluence between the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 7.70 and the lower boundary of the channel.
In the dire case, Axie Infinity price could extend the fall to the 100-day EMA at $6.99, or if push comes to shove, look for support around the 200-day EMA at $6.76.
AXS/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if bulls play their hand right, Axie Infinity price could reclaim the Christmas high of $11.15, standing almost 40% above current levels. For this to happen, however, they must increase their buying pressure, foraying into the supply zone between $8.73 and $10.26.
The first sign of this move would be a decisive candlestick close above the midline of supply zone at $9.49. This would set the pace for a continuation, with AXS likely to flip the supply zone into a bullish breaker as it targets the $11.15 range high. In a highly bullish case, the cryptocurrency could clear this top and create a higher high above this level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum likely to steal Bitcoin's spotlight after ETFs historic win
Bitcoin ETF approval marks a key milestone in the crypto ecosystem as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization gains acceptance. However, instead of catalyzing gains in Bitcoin, the ETF fueled a rally in Ethereum.
PEPE selling pressure mounts as whale deposits two trillion PEPE to Binance
PEPE reserves on exchanges climbed to 40.59% of the meme coin’s total supply, as seen on Santiment. A large wallet investor deposited two trillion PEPE tokens to Binance on Friday.
Bitcoin Spot ETF race sees Grayscale capture major share of trades on day 1, BTC price hits two-year peak
Bitcoin Spot ETF trading volume, dominated by Grayscale’s GBTC, totaled more than $4.6 billion on Thursday. Bitcoin ETFs registered 700,000 individual trades, doubling those in the Nasdaq 100’s tracking fund QQQ.
Ripple drops IPO plan, eyes buy back of $285 million privately owned shares
Ripple has dropped its IPO plans and is currently in the process of buying back $285 million private shares. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reveals Ripple’s plan to buy back shares on a regular basis to provide liquidity to investors.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon. With the spot BTC ETFs narrative priced in already after the January 10 landmark decision, traders and investors are now navigating the aftermath as the waves of institutional money meet the shores of crypto.