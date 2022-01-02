Axie Infinity faces stiff competition from Thetan Arena in play-to-earn ecosystem

Thetan Arena has gathered twice the number of Axie Infinity’s active users since its launch.

Though the game's current market valuation is a fraction of Axie Infinity’s $6.7 billion it has amassed over 7 million users.

Thetan Arena’s community has fueled a bullish narrative for the game’s token THG’s price.

Thetan Arena price has posted over 43% gains over the past 24 hours.

Thetan Arena a blockchain game that combines personal skills of the player with teamwork, has amassed over 7 million users since its launch in September 2021. The game is now competing with Axie Infinity.

Thetan Arena competes with Axie Infinity to lead “play-to-earn” games

Thetan Arena, a metaverse “play-to-earn” game has amassed a large number of active users. The growing on-chain activity in the game’s ecosystem indicates that there is an increasing interest in metaverse tokens.

Proponents consider Thetan Arena the next “Axie Infinity,” as the game offers players the opportunity to earn. The governance token, THG’s price is on an uptrend. After posting 43% gains overnight, the token’s are expected to continue their price rally.

Thetan Arena’s price rally has been volatile over the past month, however the metaverse governance token’s market capitalization is a fraction of Axie Infinity’s $6.7 billion.

Thetan Arena recently announced its roadmap for burn implementation in the governance token. The team revealed it through a tweet:

#ThetanArena TOKENOMY ROADMAP - JANUARY 2022



- 100 MILLION OF THC TOKEN WILL BE BURN IN TOTAL (DIVIDED INTO 4 STAGES) from WEEK 1-4

- THG Staking in WEEK 3

- THC converting program #2 in WEEK 4



MORE EXCITING DETAILS ARE COMING. Stay tuned.@WolffunGame @KardiaChain pic.twitter.com/8Cq9D1Svlb — Thetan Arena (@ThetanArena) December 30, 2021

The game has informed users about the regular scans over activity made by players to identify actions violating the game’s rules.

Thetan Arena has over 79,000 holders on the Binance Smart Chain against 116,801 Axie Infinity holders on Ronin, Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain.