Bank of America bullish comments on metaverse push Axie Infinity and Sandbox closer to breakout

- Axie Infinity and Sandbox see increased demand as Bank of America, Adidas and Balenciaga reveal bullish outlook on the metaverse.
- Strategists at Bank of America believe that the metaverse will create new opportunities in blockchain technology.
- Renowned women's fashion brand Balenciaga has launched a new division to spearhead metaverse-focused moves.
- Adidas recently announced a four-way partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club, Pixel Valut's Punks Comic and crypto investor Gmoney.
Bank of America's strategist made bullish remarks about the metaverse, triggering a spike in interest in Axie Infinity and Sandbox tokens. The rices of the two metaverse tokens continue climbing with increased interest from investors.
Analysts are bullish on Axie Infinity and Sandbox as metaverse tokens rally
A strategist at Bank of America, told the Insider that the metaverse presents a massive opportunity for blockchain technology. Managing director of the global thematic research team, Haim Israel, expects cryptocurrency to go mainstream through metaverse adoption.
Israel said,
I definitely believe this is a massive, massive opportunity...You need the right platforms...that is definitely going to be a big opportunity for this entire ecosystem.
A digital plot of land in the Axie Infinity metaverse was recently sold for over $2.5 million. Following that, real estate on Decentraland sold for $2.4 million, adding to the list of digital plots of land sold at a relatively high price.
In the last week of November 2021, Adidas revealed a four-way partnership bringing fashion to the metaverse. Bored Ape Yacht Club, popular for sales of their NFTs, Punks Comic and crypto investor Gmoney are part of Adidas's partnership, posting visuals of their NFT characters donned in the brand's apparel.
Balenciaga has set up a new department to promote their metaverse initiatives.
Traditional payment companies are now interested in cryptocurrencies as they find utility in the metaverse. Axie Infinity and Sandbox prices have posted gains over the past 24 hours, continuing their climb.
Cryptocurrency analyst at the YouTube channel "Woolfie" is bullish on Axie Infinity. The analyst has set the next price target for AXS price at $150.
Tyler Hill, a cryptocurrency analyst, has identified a symmetrical triangle in the Sandbox price trend. The analyst explains that the pattern is bullish if the asset's price comes out of a bullish trend. Hill expects Sandbox price to breakout to the upside, predicting a 30% price rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price is on the bring of a breakout to $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Polygon might be ready to break out.
LUNA breaks out to new all-time highs as Terra’s DeFi dollar gains traction
As Web3 adoption gathers steam, Terra-powered LUNA hit a new all-time high. LUNA’s daily trade volume has exploded, hitting $2.26 billion today. The Terra ecosystem has announced new partnerships to bridge TerraUSD with layer-2 tokens.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE hints at a 20% run-up
Dogecoin price looks to be heading toward the high probability reversal zone, suggesting that an uptrend is likely to begin soon. The resulting rally has a high chance to retest the range high and push beyond it to set up higher highs.
Ethereum price provides last buy opportunity before ETH skyrockets to $5,600
ETH price rallied exponentially and came close to retesting its all-time high. This run-up is a perfect example of a liquidity run and is in preparation for the next leg-up that will likely set up a new high.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?