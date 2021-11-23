Axie Infinity bans 18,505 Axies while AXS price fails to recover

- Axie Infinity announced earlier today that ban terms were modified, and 18,505 Axies were banned on account of abuse.
- Despite a spike in on-chain activity, gaming token Axie Infinity has failed to recover from the recent price drop.
- Analysts have noted an inverse correlation between Axie Infinity and DeFi’s blue-chip projects Sandbox and Decentraland.
Axie Infinity is taking steps to tackle multiple account abuse on its platform, modifying the ban terms. The play-to-earn gaming platform’s native token has failed to recover from a price drop over the past two weeks.
Axie Infinity price struggles to recover from drop below $150
Axie Infinity is currently tackling the challenge of multiple account abuse on its play-to-earn gaming platform. 18,505 Axies were banned from the game. Over the weekend, the platform modified its terms and fixed the error detected in their algorithm.
Rules around multiple accounts are now updated and clearly laid out on the gaming platform’s website.
Important update regarding the weekend's ban wave.— Axie Infinity (@AxieInfinity) November 22, 2021
Full announcement: https://t.co/PNn3AG9ugh
Key Points
pic.twitter.com/I1tryWf0H6
Proponents recently noted a spike in the on-chain activity on the gaming platform. Despite a rise in activity, native token AXS price has failed to recover. AXS price has plunged 14% over the past two weeks.
Colin Wu, a Chinese Journalist, noted that AXS had crossed 1.1 million daily active addresses.
According to nansen, the daily active address of Axie Infinity's Ronin sidechain has recently reached a new high, breaking through 1.1 million daily active addresses. pic.twitter.com/bpA4Q7Xa2n— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 21, 2021
AXS’s correlation with DeFi’s blue-chip projects Sandbox and Decentraland has turned negative, according to data from Nansen. Analysts consider that the negative correlation between AXS and top DeFi projects has fueled the bearish sentiment among traders.
DeFi blue-chip projects are rallying while AXS price fails to recover. Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @ByzGeneral recently tweeted:
$AXS interestingly seems to have inverse correlation with other metaverse blue chips (SAND, MANA) lately.— ₿yzantinΞ General (@ByzGeneral) November 21, 2021
This looks like a strong breakout on neg funding. pic.twitter.com/ZP7YJrHy9h
Players’ earnings on the play-to-earn gaming platform dropped below the minimum wage for players in the Philippines alongside a drop in AXS price on November 16.
@tendorian9, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, believes that there is room for vertical growth in AXS price.
$AXS is just consolidating, it will pump again to new ATH, the general gaming market still has a lot of room to pump. $111-$117 is strong support zone that I don't see breaking. Price does not need to go there but if it does then it is a great opportunity to get in. pic.twitter.com/p5eJMvkS5y— Daily Market Movements (@tendorian9) November 21, 2021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price threatens a steep correction to $3,300
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could advance be bound for further losses.
Shiba Inu price must hold above $0.000042 to avoid catastrophic outlook
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since Nov. 18, forming a bearish pattern on its 4-hour chart. A spike in selling pressure could push SHIB even lower despite the significant losses already incurred. It will all depend on whether a critical support level can hold.
Cardano price holds another 25% correction as bearish pressure persists
Cardano (ADA) price has been under bearish pressure as price action started to slip to the downside around November 11. Since then, ADA price has formed a bearish triangle with the base at $1.67 and the descending trend line providing systemic resistance and persistent bearish price action.
XRP to drop by 15% if Ripple bears push prices below $1
Ripple (XRP) price is in a downtrend, already correcting 28% since the peak from November. In that correction, XRP price is putting pressure on the $1.00 level. As a break looks inevitable, bulls will only want to jump in and start buying XRP price action around $0.78-$0.85, which would translate into another 15% devaluation in Ripple price.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.