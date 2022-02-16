AVAX price prepares for major upswing as Avalanche bulls target $106 next

- AVAX price has put a 20% climb on the radar after a bullish chart pattern has formed.
- Avalanche will face several obstacles ahead before the optimistic target can be reached.
- If AVAX slices below $78, the positive outlook will be invalidated.
AVAX price is preparing for a substantial climb as a bullish chart pattern has emerged. Avalanche bulls could be headed for a 20% ascent toward $106 if the token manages to slice above the hurdles ahead.
AVAX price gears up for 20% ascent
AVAX price has formed an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart, indicating a bullish forecast for the token. Avalanche could target the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern next at $106, coinciding with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level.
The first line of resistance will emerge at the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $89. An additional headwind may appear at the 200 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $94, coinciding with the resistance line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
AVAX price may face another challenge at the January 13 high at $97 before the bulls attempt to reach the aforementioned optimistic target at $106.
AVAX/USDT 12-hour chart
However, if selling pressure increases, AVAX price will discover immediate support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $85, intersecting with the 21 twelve-hour SMA and the 100 twelve-hour SMA.
If bearish sentiment continues to increase, AVAX price may fall further toward the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $78, coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
An additional spike in sell orders may see AVAX price slice below the downside trend line of the prevailing chart pattern to invalidate the bullish outlook.
Avalanche could tumble further toward the 50 twelve-hour SMA at $73, where the 50% retracement level is also located, before AVAX price drops toward the support line given by the MRI at $68, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
JP Morgan enters metaverse, opens lounge in Decentraland and eyes virtual real estate
Decentraland price posted double-digit gains.Banking giant JP Morgan enters the metaverse with the launch of its Oynx lounge in Decentraland. Institutional investors pour capital into digital real estate in Decentraland.
Binance Coin must break out above this level before BNB can retest $660
Binance Coin price has been one of the few bright lights in the cryptocurrency space over the past two weeks. Despite closing last week’s weekly candlestick at the open and retracing 10% from the highs, bulls have pushed Dogecoin higher.
Dogecoin may outperform Shiba Inu as DOGE presents buying opportunity before hitting $0.25
Dogecoin price has been performing well during the Tuesday trade session, moving up more than 4% for the day and exceeding Monday’s open and high. If this price action and bounce continues, then DOGE will have an easy path to revisit $0.25.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price climbs as Binance Smart Chain whales accumulate meme coins
Whales on the Binance Smart Chain consistently scooped in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu through recent bloodbaths. The accumulation has pushed the Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins’ price higher. Analysts predict a rally in Shiba Inu price.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.