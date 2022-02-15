AVAX price can gain 20% if Avalanche bulls can overcome this hurdle

- AVAX price has the potential to rally 20% if it can clear the $84.87 resistance barrier.
- A minor retracement seems likely before Avalanche bulls breakout above the $84.87 hurdle.
- A breakdown of the $76.16 support level will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
AVAX price has been consolidating below a crucial hurdle for roughly three days. Although Avalanche bulls are currently trying to breach this barrier, a bullish retracement might be necessary to finish the job.
AVAX price needs the right push
AVAX price dropped 19% as it sliced through the $84.87 and $79.06 support levels, flipping them into resistance barriers. This downswing bottomed at $76.16 and then made a U-turn that has since overcome the $79.06 hurdle and is making its way toward the next resistance level.
Clearing this blockade is crucial for Avalanche bulls to open the way for a run at the $96.24 ceiling and collect the buy-stop liquidity resting above it. This move would constitute a 14% ascent from the current position.
In some cases, the rally could extend to $103.28, where AVAX price will likely set a local top, representing a 21% gain.
While the above scenario is straightforward, an alternative outlook could see AVAX price retrace lower, allowing the bulls to recuperate their momentum before making a run at the $84.87 hurdle.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if AVAX price fails to recover from this retracement, it will encounter the $79.06 support level, where buyers can attempt a comeback. A four-hour candlestick close below $76.16 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
This development could be the key to triggering a downswing to $74, where sidelined buyers could rescue the freefalling altcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup
Litecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders setup, signaling a 27% upswing. Although bullish, the ascent is plagued with multiple significant hurdles up to $167.05. A breakdown of the $103.82 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for LTC.
Ethereum fund inflows rise sharply as institutional investors kickstart reaccumulation
Ethereum investment products have recently witnessed significant inflows as institutional investors begin to accumulate ETH. Digital asset investment products recorded inflows of $75.3 million last week. Inflows into Ethereum investment funds witnessed a massive uptick last week.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon bulls kickstart 34% upswing
MATIC price has recently formed a local bottom according to a key technical indicator, suggesting that Polygon is ready for a bullish reversal. The token could tag the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern at $2.32 next if it slices above crucial resistance levels.
SafeMoon price eyes retest of $0.00184 as it knocks on vital support level
SafeMoon price has shattered three support levels as it extended its February 7 downtrend. SAFEMOON price could trigger a 10% ascent as it retests the last visible support level at $0.00166. A breakdown of this barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.