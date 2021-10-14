- AVAX price has been on a 26% descent since October 3.
- Avalanche is likely to reverse now and kick-start an uptrend.
- A breakdown of the $42 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
AVAX price more than doubled between September 8 and September 23, but since forming its local top on September 23, it has been on a downtrend. While Avalanche has had its fair share of corrections, it seems to have bottomed out and is preparing to head higher.
AVAX price sets the stage for bullish move
AVAX price was traversing an ascending parallel channel from September 8 but broke out on October 3. Since then, Avalanche market value dropped roughly 26% to where it currently trades, $50.58. Going forward, investors can expect the buyers to scoop up AVAX and a discount, pushing its price higher. Adding credence to this is the retest of $50.58 opens up the possibility of a double bottom formation, which forecasts a reversal of the downtrend.
Moreover, market participants can expect AVAX price to rise at least 15% to $65, where it will face a stiff resistance level. Clearing this barrier will open the path for another 15% move to $75.53. In total, this ascent would constitute a 35% climb from its current position.
In some cases, AVAX price could make a run at the buy stop liquidity resting above the $79.68 swing high.
AVAX/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if AVAX price fails to reverse around $50.58, it will reveal that the sellers are not done yet. Such a move might knock Avalanche down to the immediate support floor at $42.40.
However, a breakdown of this level will invalidate the bullish thesis and could trigger additional selling pressure, pushing AVAX price to $34.52 or lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price to target $100 if DOT holds above crucial support
Polkadot price has formed a double-top with the highs formed near $38 precisely one month ago. It is now trending lower with significant selling pressure over the past three trading days – but buyers have stepped in to keep the bodies of the daily candlesticks above the Tenkan-Sen.
Axie Infinity weakens, AXS to test $70 as support
Axie Infinity price is little changed since hitting its new all-time high on October 4th. It has dropped below the Tenkan-Sen, but it remains above the Kijun-Sen and has found support against that level over the past two days. A move below the Kijun-Sen to test the Senkou Span B level is increasingly likely.
XLM price breaks below key support as bears return
Since the end of September, Stellar (XLM) price action has been on an uptrend, with bulls getting capped just below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.37. Price action started to fade quickly on Monday, with the body of the candle not being able to get above the 38.2% Fibonacci level at $0.35.
Whale buys $225,000 worth of SafeMoon as analyst turn bullish
A new Safemoon wallet update was pushed out last week; the development team has upgraded the wallet with new features. Safemoon wallet’s beta testers consider it easy to use for beginners; recently, the BNB direct buy feature was added. Within 24 hours of its launch ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.