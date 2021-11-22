AVAX price hits new all-time high after Deloitte adoption, flipping Dogecoin

- Avalanche has flipped Dogecoin in market capitalization and ranked among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the ongoing AVAX price rally.
- AVAX price recently hit a new all-time high of $144.96 on November 21, and the altcoin’s market capitalization has exceeded $29.7 million.
- Proponents attribute the recent AVAX price rally to Avalanche Network’s partnership with Deloitte to build efficient disaster management platforms.
Avalanche decentralized network’s native token AVAX exploded as it hit a new all-time high. The altcoin has flipped dog-themed meme coins to rank in the top 10 cryptos.
AVAX beats Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in market cap momentarily
Avalanche network shared news of its partnership with Deloitte, one of the world’s largest consulting firms.
The partnership with one of the Big 4 consulting firms is for a disaster management project, Close as You Go (CAYG). The platform is being designed to enable disaster victims to obtain reimbursements faster.
Alex Haseley, principal and leader of, Deloitte’s government and public services crisis management portfolio, said,
Our new Close As You Go platform can play a critical role in helping these leaders be prepared to aggregate and validate the documentation necessary to demonstrate eligibility for funding and reduce the risk of adverse audit findings down the road.
Proponents have attributed the AVAX price rally to the announcement of Avalanche blockchain’s utility in powering CAYG’s cloud-based platform.
Avalanche started rallying two days ago, AVAX price hit a new all-time high of $144.96 less than 24 hours ago. The altcoin is competing with dog-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu for market capitalization and dominance.
AVAX momentarily flipped Dogecoin to rank in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap.
@Ninjascalp, a full-time crypto trader and analyst, believes that AVAX price will most likely outperform most Layer-1 tokens. The analyst is awaiting a bullish reaction in AVAX price.
$AVAX looks clean on dips, wait for bullish reaction then long with tight invalidation— Ninja (@Ninjascalp) November 21, 2021
very likely this will outperform most L1s as long as Zhu doesn't abandon ship
get rekt with me here: https://t.co/PeKbFN6eKP pic.twitter.com/y9kpWVojek
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @Rager argues that the AVAX token is undervalued at the current price of $133.79. The analyst expects AVAX price to double and compete with Solana for a spot in the top 5 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Just how high can $AVAX go?— Rager (@Rager) November 21, 2021
Currently sitting at #11 in market cap at $30B
With the amount of capital moving into Avalanche along with the increased number of projects being built to attract more users
IMO, AVAX has all the ingredients needed to move up to $SOL mcap at $60B+ pic.twitter.com/dXdOzjXYe8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why $61,000 is the make or break point for Bitcoin price
Key indicators point towards a local bottom below $57,000 and a recovery in Bitcoin price. Proponents are drawing parallels between the ongoing bull run and the price rally of 2013 and 2017, predicting a longer cycle.
Why two upcoming major events could propel Cardano price to revisit all-time highs
Cardano price is anticipating two major events that could see the token rally toward $3 and even higher toward its all-time high. The Ethereum-killer is set to be listed on Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the ADA community is expecting news and updates on the protocol later this week.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Steep correction looms crypto market
Bitcoin price saw a momentary upswing after its initial downswing on November 18. This quick run-up failed to gather steam, leading to rejection and a retracement. This short-term bearish outlook translated to Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
MATIC price eyes 20% pullback while proposal to deploy Uniswap on Polygon gains traction
MATIC price has been consolidating for the past ten days and hints at a further descent to support levels. This downswing is a result of the violation of a recent swing low and the bearish outlook of the big crypto from a short-term perspective.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.