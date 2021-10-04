- AVAX price shows a grim outlook as it breaches below the parallel channel’s lower trend line.
- A 17% descent is likely for Avalanche price if it slices through the $61 support floor.
- The markets have failed to react to the recent adoption of Bitcoin.
AVAX price rose 153% from September 7 to September 23, which was an amazing run-up. However, the popularized Avalanche is currently facing a setback and looks ready for a downswing.
Texas takes Bitcoin adoption to a new level
Texas appears to be the safe zone for migrating miners from across the world after the recent China ban. Moreover, Texas Governor Greg Abbott seems to be a fan of the space. Abbott has met twice with the Texas Blockchain Council, which is launching a summit that will host speakers like Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY).
While the US regulators are taking their time regulating cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and their issuers, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele teased a Bitcoin mining facility powered by volcanoes.
First steps...— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) September 28, 2021
#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/duhHvmEnym
Bitcoin’s adoption rate is like never before, yet the big crypto and altcoins like Avalanche show no signs of a sustained bullish move. In fact, after the October 1 pump, both BTC and AVAX are looking to head lower.
AVAX price shatters crucial support floor
AVAX price rose a whopping 150% in 16 days, but the ascent slowed down after a September 23 swing high at $79.68. This ascent set up two distinctive higher highs and two higher lows. When these swing points are connected using trend lines, it results in the formation of an ascending parallel channel.
Since the local top on September 23, Avalanche dropped 13% as it retested the parallel channel’s lower trend line. However, the increased selling pressure pushed it below it, leading to a breakout.
As AVAX price tags the $65 support floor, the bearish momentum likely continues to build. Moreover, Bitcoin price is also looking weak, adding a tailwind to the pessimistic scenario. Therefore, a breakdown of $65 and subsequent barrier at $61.1 will retest the $55.36 demand barrier.
This move would constitute a 17% downswing from the current position.
AVAX/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if AVAX price manages to bounce off the $65 support floor and reenter the parallel channel, it could signal a resurgence of buyers. Such a move could hold the key to a new uptrend if it can produce a swing high above $79.68.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot is one of hedge funds’ favorite altcoins as DOT on-chain activity points to massive gains
Polkadot is the most commonly held altcoin by hedge funds, according to crypto data platform Messari. Altair Network is being onboarded as the tenth parachain on Kusama. The third batch of parachain auctions begins on October 6. Polkadot’s staking rate is steady, and development activity is rising, confirming a bullish breakout in DOT.
SafeMoon price teeters within price range, but bears eye 9% drop
SafeMoon price (SAFEMOON) appears to be indecisive as it oscillates within a price range. The altcoin’s price action has been uneventful as investors do not seem to have returned after interest in the token dwindled. Currently, the token is saved by a lack of selling pressure as little trading volume is recorded.
XTZ Price Prediction: Tezos sell signals indicate 17% correction
XTZ price looks ready for a downswing as two significant sell signals erupt on the 12-hour chart. While Bitcoin price consolidates, things are looking indecisive for Tezos and the altcoin market.
Japan records $6 million in underreported crypto taxes amid Cardano price rally
Japan is starting to strengthen taxation proceedings in cryptocurrencies as individuals have reportedly failed to pay taxes for cryptocurrencies, especially those who profited from trading Cardano (ADA).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.