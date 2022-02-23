Avalanche price prediction: AVAX set for 18% gains to $90.00

- Avalanche receives a massive boost of tailwinds in volatile markets.
- Occurred losses fromRussia-Ukraine tensions could be rewound today as AVAX price action is set to pop above $81.
- If the 55-day SMA is crossed expect to see a quick rally towards $90.00, holding 18% gains intraday.
Avalanche (AVAX) price action shows massive resilience as price action is back on its feet after two consecutive days of sharp losses caused by geopolitical tensions. Investors have already reassessed the situation, are looking beyond the current state of affairs, and putting money back to work. With that, the cash inflow in Avalanche price action is setting AVAX ready for a potential 18% gains intraday.
AVAX price action sees massive inflow from investors
Avalanche price action showcases how resilient and flexible markets can be at almost any event. Markets traded on the back foot over the weekend and fell further on Monday amid fresh rhetoric and headlines. But as the dust settles, yesterday was a tremendous tipping point where almost every asset class made a 180 degree turn at a similar moment and saw equities and cryptocurrencies stepping onto the main stage and closing with solid gains. And that rally does not look to come to an end just yet as the $81.00 handle is just a few bucks away and could easily get broken to the upside once the US session kicks in.
AVAX price is thus ready to hit $81.00, and with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $83.34, that is quite a narrow bandwidth in which AVAX faces some resistance. Seeing that there are multiple tailwinds backing cryptocurrencies in their rally, expect this bandwidth to be easily broken and for Avalanche bulls to set sail for $90.00. This would be around the red descending trend line, which makes sense as here bears will want to defend the downtrend they have been playing since November 22, but it still constitutes a solid 18% of gains for bulls.
Current tailwinds are linked to the fact that the latest situation in Ukraine is all-in-all relatively stable as there have been no further developments these past few hours. Should Putin advance beyond the borders of the Donbass, expect this to trigger even some more sanctions and a further cut in the access of Russia to financial markets resources. Expect that cryptocurrency assets will take a significant step back with a return to $69 before falling back to $50.93, a level identified from October 13.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC ready for recovery from its recent slip-up
Bitcoin price has suffered a setback after crashing in the third week of February. This downswing also knocked Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins lower. However, BTC seems to be ready for a quick run-up to recover part of the losses suffered.
Decentraland price action to return 35% gains if bulls break technical challenge
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MANA could be heading next.
Ethereum zkSync deploys new testnet for lower fees, investors accumulate through the dip
A zero knowledge Rollup has now been launched on the Ethereum testnet. The system would avoid reliance on human operators to validate transactions. Proponents consider the zkSync deployment a positive catalyst for Ethereum price.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL kick-starts its journey to $115
Solana price has faced an intense rejection by a crucial hurdle, leading to a steep correction. This move has pushed SOL to a launching pad, however, signaling the potential for a reversal that undoes the recent losses.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.