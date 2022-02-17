Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: AVAX, Cardano & Algorand — Asian Wrap 17 Feb

AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Messari Crypto's Analysts reveal that active Avalanche addresses hit a new all-time high in Q4 2021. The DeFi boom that started in the last quarter of 2021 fueled a spike in on-chain activity in AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap. Liquidity providers on Uniswap earned 54% more fees than in Q3 2021, indicating network growth and rising utility.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA readies for another run to $1.30
Cardano price experienced a nice jump higher on Monday, closing the session with a 5.5% gain. Concerns about crossing and staying above the Kijun-Sen continued until almost, literally, the last minute of the daily candlestick. Bulls have one more nearby resistance level before ADA would likely move towards $1.30 – the primary resistance level on its chart.
Musk family is bullish on Algorand, invests in decentralized music platform Dequency
Algorand based Dequency raised funds from investors, including Elon Musk's siblings Tosca and Kimbal. Dequency, a decentralized music platform, has raised $4.5 million in its latest investment round. Algorand Dapp Dequency raised some cash from several investors, including two of Elon Musk's siblings.
SafeMoon attempts breakout that could launch SFM more than 15%
SafeMoon price has been under intense selling pressure over the past nine trading days. After falling more than 26%, it finally found support against a prior traded low in the $0.0014 value area. Since then, however, some bullish momentum has returned, and bulls now look for an opportunity to take control.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.