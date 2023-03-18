- Ethereum price action between September 2022 and mid-March 2023 reveals an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.
- The forecast for this setup reveals a 37% move is incoming for ETH.
- Invalidation of the bullish theiss will occur on the breakdown of the neckline at $1,636.
Ethereum price has had an explosive start since March 10 as it attempted a retest of the upper limit of a multi-month consolidation. As ETH approached this level, it revealed a bullish pattern, a breakout from which could trigger a rally for the smart contract token despite the pressure from United States regulators.
Also Read: Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
Ethereum price hints at a bullish end to 2023’s first quarter
Ethereum price action set up an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern between September 2022 and mid-March 2023. This technical formation consists of three distinctive swing lows with the central one deeper than the other two.
The peaks between the valleys can usually be connected using a trend line to form a neckline. This level will determine if the Ethereum price has triggered a breakout and is key in making or breaking the setup.
The head-and-shoulders setup for Ethereum price forecasts a 37% upswing, determined by adding the distance between the right shoulder’s peak and the lowest point of the head and adding it to the breakout point at $1,636.
Ethereum price breached the neckline at $1,636 on March 13 and flipped this hurdle into a support level. This move initiated the aforementioned rally for ETH to the theoretical target of $2,370.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum price shows weakness and massive profit-taking, it could put the recent gains in jeopardy. If ETH produces a daily candlestick close below $1,636 and flips into a resistance level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, Ethereum price could revisit the $1,500 psychological level, where buyers can give the uptrend another go.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week. With price action very close to where it opened on Monday, it could still go either way.
One of the biggest stories in the Ripple community: Coinbase to relist XRP, but there’s a catch
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase delisted XRP in January 2021 after the SEC filed its case against the Ripple network. Despite vocal appeals by the Ripple community to have the token relisted, Coinbase remained unmoved.
Robert Kiyosaki advocates buying Bitcoin while YouTubers are hit with $1 billion lawsuit by FTX investors
Robert Kiyosaki, recently advised traders to buy Gold, Silver and Bitcoin. Kiyosaki’s tweet comes at a time when YouTubers and crypto influencers have been hit by a class action lawsuit for promoting unregistered securities.
SEC’s Gary Gensler wants Proof-of-Stake Ethereum to be regulated as a security, will traders turn to ETHW?
US Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler recently reiterated that Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrencies like Ethereum may be securities. These statements from regulators have fueled an uncertainty among crypto market participants.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.