Token Unlocks revealed $48.53 million worth of cliff unlocks set for next week.

VENOM will witness the largest unlock worth $25 million.

FET and AGIX will also add tokens worth $5.6 million and $5.7 million, respectively, to their circulating supply.

Token Unlocks data on Friday revealed several tokens set for cliff unlocks totaling $48 million next week. ASI tokens FET and AGIX will also see a combined unlock of $11 million.

VENOM, YGG, ASI to witness cliff unlocks next week

The crypto market is set for another round of supply injection next week, with cliff unlocks totaling $48.53 million. The tokens adding to their circulation include Venom (VENOM), Yield Guild Games (YGG), SingularityNet (AGIX), Fetch.ai (FET), Ethena (ENA) and Galxe (GAL).

Cliff unlocks are the periodic release of vested tokens to investors, team members, community members or other key stakeholders.

The highlight for next week's unlocks is VENOM, which will unlock 235 million tokens worth $25 million. The upcoming unlock represents 12.67% of Venom's current circulating supply.

YGG will unlock $6 million, which will be distributed across its community, team, and private investors.

Additionally, Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) tokens AGIX and FET will be among the tokens, releasing $5.7 million and $5.6 million worth of their tokens into the market.

FET and AGIX saw gains last week following a proposal to include Cudos as a fourth member of the pact, subject to the community's approval.

The voting began on Thursday and will be open until September 24. If the community agrees to the proposal, CUDOS will begin merging with ASI.

Other tokens set for unlocks next week include ENA and GAL, which will unlock $3.8 million and $983K tokens, respectively.