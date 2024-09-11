ASI Alliance has proposed to include Cudos as a fourth member, subject to the community's approval.

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) revealed in a press release on Wednesday that it plans to include Cudos as a fourth member in its ecosystem.

The ASI alliance comprising Fetch.ai, Singularity.Net and Ocean Protocol has moved to include decentralized AI computing software venture Cudos as a fourth pact member.

To integrate Cudos into the alliance, both communities — the Cudos community and the ASI community — will vote to approve the merger. The voting will commence on September 19 and end on September 24.

If approved, Cudos's integration into ASI will commence. This will also include merging Cudos's native token, CUDOS, with the ASI token FET, at a conversion rate of 112.427 CUDOS to 1 FET. In addition, the tokens will be locked for a 3-month public vesting and a 10-month treasury vesting period.

Fetch.ai, Singularity.Net and Ocean Protocol formed the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance earlier this year. The alliance aimed to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.

The integration of Cudos aims to boost computing power across the alliance by increasing efficiency and enhancing security.

"This partnership is not just about combining our resources; it's about creating a seamless ecosystem where AI and blockchain technology can thrive together, pushing the boundaries of what decentralized AI can achieve," said Matt Hawkins, founder of Cudos.

"By joining forces, we are taking a crucial step towards the Alliance's mission of achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), offering a viable alternative to centralized solutions and bringing us closer to realizing the full potential of a truly autonomous and profitable global ecosystem," said Humayun Sheikh, CEO of Fetch.ai and chairman of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance.

With the addition of Cudos, ASI may be looking to combine forces with more AI projects within the crypto market to compete against top players in the Artificial Intelligence industry.

Since announcing the partnership, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) and CUDOS have been up over 2% and 4%, respectively.