Two Central American countries, Honduras and Guatemala, are taking a cue from their common neighbor’s adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), but they are taking a very different road.
Instead of embracing an existing cryptocurrency as a legal tender, like what El Salvador did, the central banks of Honduras and Guatemala are currently studying central bank digital currencies or CBDCs.
Following the approval of the board of directors, the Central Bank of Honduras kicked off a study “to determine the feasibility of conducting a pilot test issuing its own digital money or a central bank digital currency,” according to Honduras central bank president Wilfredo Cerrato’s remarks at a forum event in Tegucigalpa.
He said that the Central American Monetary Council or Consejo Monetario Centroamericano, the highest monetary authority in the region, should address the adoption of digital currencies.
In the northwestern corner of the region, the CBDC even has a name. Banco de Guatemala vice president Jose Alfredo Blanco said the digital currency – iQuetzal – would be named after the national bird of Guatemala, just like its fiat currency.
However, the central banks are not eager to integrate a new form of currency into their existing financial system without preparation. Blanco stressed that the committee to work on a central bank digital currency had been formed only six months ago, and it will take a long time to complete the investigation phase.
Central bank digital currencies have been gaining traction and interest in countries around the world. Nigeria's CBDC, the eNaira, is set to launch on Oct. 1, on the country’s 61st Independence Day. The Ukrainian government is also moving forward with its CBDC plans by giving the National Bank of Ukraine authority to issue a digital currency.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins recover first as BTC contemplates comeback
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash on September 7, which rippled out into the entire ecosystem as the altcoin tumbled. While this short-term sell-off wiped off gains accrued over the past month, things seem to be turning around as altcoins initiate a recovery phase.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu primed for further losses despite recent protocol update
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin suffered a drop in price in the marketwide sell-off on September 8. Bullish developments in the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies has led to a bullish trend reversal.
MATIC price ready to bounce back with a 90% upswing
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple could see $0.84 soon enough
XRP price action on the 4-hour chart suggests a continuation down. However, Ripple sees some bullish price action that could play out going into tomorrow’s trading session.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.