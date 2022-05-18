- Dogecoin price coils up around the $0.088 support floor, indicating a volatile move is around the corner.
- Investors can expect DOGE to trigger a 40% upswing to $0.125 if bulls manage to flip the $0.101 hurdle.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.062 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin price has been consolidating for the last five days, hinting at an explosive move. Since this development is occurring above a stable support level, there is a good chance the resulting breakout will propel DOGE higher.
Dogecoin price to move higher
Dogecoin price rose 45% from $0.065 to $0.095 and flipped above the $0.087 barrier. This development comes after DOGE crashed 50% since May 6. This recovery is likely to continue heading higher but this move will not be an easy one.
Since Dogecoin price is coiling up, a volatile move is what investors can expect. Considering that this range tightening is occurring above a stable support level, the chances of a bullish breakout are higher.
Beyond a bullish breakout, the DOGE bulls need to slice through the $0.101 hurdle to head higher and retest the $0.125 target. This move would constitute a 40% upswing from the current position at $0.088.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Supporting this bullish outlook for Dogecoin price is the extremely oversold state of the 365-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV).
This on-chain metric is used to determine the average profit/loss of investors that purchased DOGE over the past year. Based on Santiment’s research, a value below -10% indicates that short-term holders are at a loss and are less likely to sell.
More often than not, this is where long-term holders accumulate. Hence, any move below -15% is termed an “opportunity zone.”
For DOGE, the 365-day MVRV is hovering at -58%, which is much lower than the March 2020 value at -38%. This value represents that a majority of the DOGE holders are underwater and are unlikely to sell. It also indicates that the dog-themed crypto is in a good accumulation position.
DOGE 365-day MVRV
A daily candlestick close below $0.062 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Dogecoin price by producing lower low. In such a case, DOGE could crash 25% to retest the immediate support level at $0.046.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
