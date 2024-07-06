- $161 million worth of APT, XAI, and IMX are set to flood the market next week.
- Their prices may decline further following the unlock, as all three tokens are down over 5% in the past 24 hours.
- DYDX, NTRN, FORT and HNT are other tokens that will unlock new supplies in the coming week.
The crypto market will see a new wave of token unlocks in the coming weeks, with Aptos (APT), XAI, and Immutable (IMX) set to flood the market with $161 million worth of new supply. However, with these tokens currently experiencing drawbacks following the market's bearish outlook, the unlock event may spur further price drops.
APT, XAI, and IMX set for token unlock event
Many tokens are preparing for their unlock events next week, with APT, XAI, and IMX having the largest supply, according to data from the Token Unlocks.
Token unlocks are often associated with a decline in price, as the increased supply may dilute investors' existing holdings.
XAI network will host its unlock event on Monday, releasing $56.35 million worth of tokens to its community. APT will unlock $63.3 million worth of new tokens to add to its total supply, while IMX will release $41.57 million of its locked tokens. Altogether, the three tokens will unlock about $161 million worth of their tokens.
Notably, all three tokens are currently experiencing a price decline, and with the unlock event only a few days away, their prices could plunge further.
APT is currently trading at $5.60, down 7% on the day. The Layer 1 token has been experiencing sharp declines since March, erasing all its gains in 2024. Following news of a token unlock in April, APT's price declined 16%. With another token unlock event ahead, the APT's price may plunge even further.
XAI and IMX prices have decreased by 15% and 8.5%, respectively. IMX had previously released some of its locked tokens in April, but these did not significantly impact its price. However, its resistance would not last long, as IMX began seeing harsh declines in the following weeks.
Other tokens with upcoming token unlock events include NTRN, FORT, HNT, DYDX, 1INCH, and ENA. Interestingly, according to Crypto Koryo's data, DYDX, IMX, and APT were among the worst-performing tokens in the first half of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP drops to $0.40 as Ripple and altcoins are hit by marketwide correction
Ripple piled losses alongside top altcoins and Bitcoin early on Friday. The German government’s Bitcoin transfers and Mt.Gox payback to creditors have created uncertainty among traders and increased the pressure on Bitcoin and altcoins like XRP.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple lose key support levels, extend declines on Friday
Bitcoin dipped under $54,000 early on Friday as the crypto market suffered a steep correction. Ethereum lost key support at $3,000, erasing gains ahead of the anticipated approval of the Spot Ether ETF.
Bitcoin Cash faces potential 24% crash as Mt. Gox starts repayments
Bitcoin Cash price trades below the weekly support level of $378.6, experiencing a 20% decline this week. Mt.Gox moves over 47,229 BTC worth $2.71 billion, signaling FUD in the market.
Bitcoin faces second largest liquidation event in history, erasing 25% of Base meme coins’ market cap
Bitcoin on-chain data confirms that the current correction represents the second-largest liquidation event in BTC’s history. Base meme coin market capitalization dipped over 25% in the wake of the market-wide decline in crypto prices.
Bitcoin: BTC sinks under $55,000 as Mt Gox prepares payment to creditors
Bitcoin (BTC) price is having its worst week of the year, influenced by selling activity among BTC miners and heavy transfers of Bitcoins to exchanges by Mt Gox and the German Government. Technical indicators hint that BTC may undergo a further 7% decline to retest the $52,000 level.