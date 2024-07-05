- Ethereum sees over $108 million in liquidations as Mt. Gox begins repayment to creditors.
- Grayscale Ethereum Trust switched to trading at a premium to net asset value as spot ETH ETF launch draws closer.
- Ethereum may begin consolidation as key support may prove crucial in coming days.
Ethereum (ETH) is down nearly 5% on Friday following the Mt. Gox BTC repayment, sparking more than $108 million in ETH liquidations. The repayment's supply strengthened the bearish momentum on Bitcoin, which spiraled into altcoins like ETH.
Daily digest market movers: Mt. Gox headwind, ETHE discount
The defunct exchange Mt. Gox began the repayment of creditors today after transferring about $84.87 million worth of BTC to Japanese exchange Bitbank's hot wallets. The move increased the prevailing bearish sentiment in the crypto market as altcoins, led by Ethereum, suffered significant declines.
While many expected ETH to be less affected by the wider market sentiment due to the upcoming spot ETH ETF launch, the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) slow move to greenlight issuers’ S-1 drafts likely gave bears the momentum.
The SEC approved the 19b-4 forms of spot ETH ETF issuers on May 23 but needs to greenlight their S-1s before the products can begin trading. The prospective issuers include VanEck, BlackRock, Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton and Invesco.
Meanwhile, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) switched from trading at a discount to net asset value (NAV) to a premium of about 0.31% on July 3, according to data from YCharts.
A trust trading at a discount or premium to net asset value means one share of the trust trades below or above the market price of the underlying asset it tracks.
ETHE Discount or Premium to NAV
ETHE has been trading at a discount because investors must sell their shares to exit their positions, as the trust doesn't allow them to redeem it for cash. The discount particularly increased between March and May after rumors of the SEC's Ethereum 2.0 investigation.
However, the gap has closed and is now at a premium as investors bought the discounted shares heavily following the SEC's approval of prospective issuers' 19b-4 filings. The $9.5 billion ETHE trust will convert to an ETF when spot ETH ETFs go live.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum may begin consolidation
Ethereum is trading around $2,984 on Friday, down nearly 5% in the past 24 hours. The further decline from Thursday's lows sparked historic liquidations for ETH, wiping off $134 million of open positions from the market. Long liquidations climbed to $108.4 million, while shorts were shy of $26 million.
ETH's price has reached the lows of May, when most investors expected a spot ETH ETF denial following reports that the SEC was investigating Ethereum 2.0. ETH broke below the $2,852 key support level but quickly posted a weak exhaustion liquidity void, considering this represents a key demand zone for the top altcoin.
ETH/USDT 8-hour chart
ETH has failed to sustain an extended move below this support level since mid-February. Additionally, IntoTheBlock's data reveals investors purchased about 57.02 million ETH around the $2,268 to $2,909 price range.
Considering these factors, ETH may not sustain an extended decline below the $2,852 support as the weekend approaches. ETH will likely begin a horizontal trend around the $2,852 to $3,367 price range, where it traded for nearly five weeks (April 12 - May 19).
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
