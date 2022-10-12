- Apecoin price action gets knocked KO after two meltdown trading days in a row.
- APE price action sees $4.60 underpinned for now, but great technical support is missing.
- Expect to see a slight recovery, but the overall downtrend is ruling.
Apecoin (APE) price action tanks massively this week as bulls get sucker-punched and slaughtered as APE price dips toward $4.60. The move to the downside came after a firm rejection on the monthly pivot and triggered a false break above the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), making a bull trap. With the squeeze, plenty of bulls will have been washed out of their trade, and a small recovery is due to happen today, but a full recovery by the end of this week is doubtful.
APE price decline has more room to go with RSI not bottomed out just yet
Apecoin price action imploded on Monday and Tuesday as markets rolled over, and on a purely technical front, bulls had no match for the game plan bears had laid out. With the pure technical rejection against the monthly pivot and the bull trap that unfolded, it was just a question of when the squeeze to the downside would happen. Currently, a small recovery is underway, but that does not bear any logic, and the bounce level is not historically relevant.
APE price could recover back to $5, although seeing the market nervousness, it would be quite remarkable. Rather expect the recovery to go nowhere, below $5 and see a step back to the downside by Thursday or Friday. The blue line in the sand is that the $4.27 level coincides with the monthly S1 support level and holds historical relevance and with the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) that has some leeway to go.
APE/USD Daily chart
Of course, markets could go for a 180-degree move where first, the week starts very dire and next jumps by Friday. A full recovery of the 11% in cured losses would be staggering but could be in the cards, although nervousness will be granted around the 55-day SMA and the monthly pivot. The best would be to get a daily or even a weekly close above the monthly pivot which would see follow-through to the upside going into next week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
