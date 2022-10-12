- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking into assets that might be violating federal laws.
- ApeCoin, Bored Ape Yachts Club's native token's distribution, is also being looked into.
- APE has slipped by 9.66% in the span of 24 hours as NFTs became SEC's new target.
Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are yet to find their true purpose in the market beyond the aesthetic. This is because the current fad about holding and trading NFTs does not translate to being another form of currency, nor are they similar to traditional investment vehicles such as stocks.
Yuga Labs made no error?
According to a report from Bloomberg on October 11, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking to investigate the Yuga Labs. Creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, one of the world's biggest collections ever, have the SEC behind them trying to understand whether or not the sale of Yuga Labs' offerings is violating federal law.
The Commission will be looking into the set of assets offered by Yuga Labs, including the NFTs and if or not these assets could be treated like stocks. If yes, this would open the doors for multiple forms of regulation on crypto based on their utility.
Beyond this, the native token ApeCoin will also be looked into by the SEC in order to understand how they were distributed among the holders.
However, as of now, Yuga Labs has not been found in the wrong by the SEC, and it may not even become a cause of concern for the labs. Since crypto regulations are still being shaped, it is finding challenges as such, and a probe into an organization does not necessarily lead to an unfavorable conclusion.
The price of ApeCoin, although, did not seem to agree with that.
APE falls down
Just as the news broke out, APE's price began falling as well, and in the next couple of hours, the altcoin was down by almost 10% before recovering slightly. At the time of writing, APE was seen trading at $4.7, although with no severe damage observed on the charts.
ApeCoin 24-hour price chart
APE's volatility is one of the biggest driving factors of its value, and in the past, single-day fluctuations up to 10% have been a usual occurrence. Tuesday's drop is not even the highest single-day drop in the last 30 days, making it just another day in the life of APE holders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Investors may want to prepare for a discounted MATIC price
MATIC price fails to break through the upper boundary of the trend channel twice. The rejection occurred at a crucial bearish level on the RSI after climbing back from oversold territory.
Is ApeCoin price aiming for new lows?
ApeCoin price is currently down 14% for the month of October. The Ethereum-based token witnessed a sharp decline during the start of the second trading week of October, as the bears rejected upward movement from the 8-day EMA.
Crypto exchange Bittrex fined $24 million by US Treasury for sanctions violations
According to the US Treasury, Bittrex exchange failed to stop sanctioned individuals from the Crimea region of Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria. it accumulated over 116,421 sanctions violations between Mar 2014 & Dec 2017.
Top 3 Price Prediction: The start of a larger decline
Bitcoin price is currently trading at $19,100. The bears have breached the 21-day SMA to start the second week of October. Losing support from the key indicator suggests the current 8% decline is only the start of what's to come.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.