- ApeCoin price rallies against all odds, closing the gap to $6.50.
- News of a new staking feature has stirred excitement in the community, hence the outlook to $10.
- On-chain data by Santiment shows a negative weighted sentiment, adding credence to the bullish outlook.
ApeCoin price was among the few cryptocurrencies to flip bullish following the market crash in June. Its recovery has continued undeterred, with the ultimate break from the resistance range between $4.20 and $5.30 paving the way for gains that might close the gap to $10, before the end of the week.
Odds moved in favor of a sustainable uptrend when ApeCoin announced plans to support staking. Staking is a process whereby users lock up their tokens within the blockchain to secure the network. In return, they are paid an annualized rate, viewed as passive income. ApeCoin told its users via Twitter that:
“Staking is important to our community and something we need to get right. We anticipate that a robust staking system will be launched this autumn… We’re currently finalizing details that will serve as the basis for a wider update on our progress in line with AIPs-21&22.”
ApeCoin Price Gradually Matches To $10
ApeCoin price traded at $6.48 at the time of writing while sitting on top of the long Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A glance to the upside shines a light on the barrier at $7, likely to delay the expected run-up to $10.
On the other hand, the Directional Movement Index (DMI) on the eight-hour chart sports a positive signal. As long as the –DI stays above the +DI, ApeCoin price will likely keep the uptrend intact.
APE/USD Eight-hour Chart
The SuperTrend indicator appears to be trailing ApeCoin price while reinforcing the growing bullish influence, as elucidated in the chart above. A buy signal sent on July 17 implies buyers have the upper hand. This outlook will remain unchanged unless the SuperTrend flips above APE price and changes the color from green to red.
On the other hand, the latest on-chain data from Santiment cements ApeCoin’s price’s impending move to $10. The chart below highlights the weighted sentiment at -0.691, which is only a few points above July’s lowest level. For comparison’s sake, historically note that APE spiked by more than 65% between July 14 and 22 after this metric dropped to -0.72.
ApeCoin Weighted Sentiment (Total)
Two outcomes are likely to take center stage in the coming days. Either ApeCoin price lifts beyond $7 and closes the gap to $10 or falters and cracks through support at the long EMA and retests support at $6 and $4.40, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Ethereum Classic is a sleeping giant
Vitalik Buterin commented on Ethereum Classic and its community in his recent talk at the Ethereum Community Conference. The co-founder of the largest altcoin network affirmed that ETC is the original Ethereum chain and retains the blockchain prior to the attack.
Will this support confluence save XRP price from a 10% drop?
XRP price, like many altcoins, has undone its gains witnessed over the last week. This development comes as the Bitcoin price struggles to move above a historically significant barrier.
Shiba Inu price discards bullish outlook as bears seize control, here’s what’s next for SHIB
Shiba Inu price has been a relatively bad altcoin to trade. The meme coin has pushed its users from euphoria to greed in late June and indecisiveness throughout July with a tiny bit of hope as it breached a bullish continuation pattern.
Cardano eyes $0.55 target after successful smoke test on Vasil testnet
Cardano price is ready to run to the $0.55 level in the current uptrend. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook. IOG recently published the weekly development update detailing successful tests conducted ahead of the Vasil Hard Fork.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.