ApeCoin price gains at risk as on-chain metrics turn bearish

- ApeCoin price recovery is less likely with bearish on-chain metrics in APE.
- APE supply on exchanges nearly doubled over the past six months, hitting 50.65 million early on Monday.
- ApeCoin’s holders are likely to engage in profit-taking, driving APE price lower.
ApeCoin’s on-chain metrics reveal an underlying bearish divergence. APE price gains are therefore unsustainable and a correction in APE is likely in the short term. In the days leading up to the ApeCoin token unlock event on November 17, the asset’s price could rally, despite the bearish outlook from on-chain metrics.
Also read: dYdX price could crumble under pressure from rising exchange reserves
Bearish on-chain metrics suggest APE price correction
An analysis of active addresses, trade volume and network growth of ApeCoin reveals an underlying bearish divergence. While APE price yielded in the region of 40% gains for holders over the past month, active addresses of the NFT token have dropped. This is a bearish divergence that points at an impending correction in APE.
Active addresses and APE price
Trade Volume and Network Growth were relatively stable, while Supply on Exchanges (as a % of total supply) climbed. APE reserves across exchanges climbed, supporting a bearish thesis as the NFT token battles intense selling pressure. The supply on exchanges metric too supports a bearish thesis for the token.
The NFT token’s supply on exchanges has climbed to 50.65 million, on November 13. The rapid rise in APE tokens on exchange platforms suggests holders are preparing to sell and increases the expected selling pressure on the asset, supporting a price decline thesis for the NFT token.
Supply on exchanges and APE price
APE’s large wallet investors, holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 APE tokens, have shed their token holdings rapidly since August 12. This points at an APE price correction in the short term as whales are actively distributing their holdings of the NFT token.
APE whale wallets distribute their holdings
The overall outlook on APE price is bearish, continuing its overall downtrend, as token holders await the November 17 unlock event. 15.6 million APE worth $22.93 million, a whopping 4.23% of the asset’s supply is set to enter circulation. APE price could continue its climb until the unlock event and note a correction when over 15 million tokens flood crypto exchanges.
At the time of writing, APE price is $1.48 on Binance.
(This story was corrected on November 13 at 13:00 GMT to say that the unlock event will release APE worth $22.93 million, not $22.93.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price drops below $37,000 ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price wiped its weekend gains and dropped to $36,880 ahead of US inflation data. Headline CPI rate is expected at 0.1% MoM in October, marking a significant decline from 0.4% in September.
Week Ahead: Bitcoin ETF approval this week, yay or nay?
Bitcoin and Ethereum price rallies have paused over the weekend, allowing investors to take a step back and look at the big picture. So, let’s take a look at the big picture.
ApeCoin price gains at risk as on-chain metrics turn bearish
ApeCoin price recovery is less likely with bearish on-chain metrics in APE. APE supply on exchanges nearly doubled over the past six months, hitting 50.65 million early on Monday.
dYdX price could crumble under pressure from rising exchange reserves
dYdX price gains may be unsustainable as the asset gears up for a token unlock event on November 21. dYdX whales increased their activity, there is a spike in transactions valued at $100,000 and higher.
Bitcoin crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.