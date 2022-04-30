- Roger Ver, a popular Bitcoin proponent and analyst has come out in favor of Dogecoin, and believes DOGE could dominante BTC.
- Ver explained that he has shifted his focus away from Bitcoin to Dogecoin and Bitcoin Cash.
- Analysts are awaiting retail participation to fuel a Dogecoin price rally.
A popular Bitcoin proponent has come out in favor of Dogecoin. Roger Ver argues that Bitcoin is superior to Dogecoin and supports Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter.
Ver shifts sides, considers Dogecoin superior to BTC
Roger Ver, a leading crypto analyst is popular in the crypto community as “Bitcoin Jesus.” The analyst recently returned to social media after a break and shared his thoughts on Dogecoin. The analyst believes Dogecoin is superior to Bitcoin since the billionaire CEO of Tesla, a renowned proponent of DOGE recently acquired Twitter.
Ver supports Musk’s decision and believes DOGE could find utility in Twitter. Interestingly, Ver believes Dogecoin is superior to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Ver argues that if regular people use custodial wallets, Bitcoin will have lost the one key property, privacy, that made it revolutionary.
If regular people are all using custodial wallets, Bitcoin will have lost a key property that made it so revolutionary.— Roger Ver (@rogerkver) April 28, 2022
This would imply Dogecoin offers its users and holders higher utility, decentralization and ease of use, compared to most other cryptocurrencies, making it a superior choice. Custodial wallets violate the principle of privacy.
Most centralized exchanges and custodial wallets require verification of the user’s identity, violating the principle that differentiates Bitcoin from other cryptocurrencies. For these reasons, Ver has shifted his focus from Bitcoin to Dogecoin and Bitcoin Cash.
@AltcoinSherpa, a crypto analyst and trader believes Dogecoin price rally is not sustainable. The analyst’s opinion is that strong retail participation, close to the end of a cycle is the ideal time for a DOGE price rally.
$DOGE: Im not expecting a sustained DOGE rally for a bit. IMO the dog coin usually goes strongly when retail starts to pile in, marking close to the end of a cycle. That said, Elon Musk buying Twitter might create some interesting trade opportunities (ie. yesterday). #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/8kMyAMeVjL— Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) April 27, 2022
