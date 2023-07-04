Pro-XRP lawyer slams Coinbase for delisting XRP, comments on SEC lawsuit against the exchange

Share:

Bill Morgan, a pro-XRP lawyer, called out Coinbase’s inconsistency in its treatment of XRP.

The exchange delisted XRP while several assets labeled as securities by the SEC continue trading on the platform.

Experts believe Coinbase is unlikely to relist XRP since the payment remittance firm has dropped the altcoin from its liquidity hub service.

Pro-XRP attorney Bill Morgan recently shared his views on a tweet exchange between Coinbase’s chief legal officer and attorney John Deaton. As the two personalities discussed the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on Coinbase and the support that the exchange has received from financial institutions, Morgan highlighted the inconsistencies in the exchange’s treatment of assets like XRP.

Coinbase delisted XRP back in January 2021, citing the SEC’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple. However, the exchange did not take any such steps for assets like Cardano and Solana. Both these assets have been tagged as securities by the US regulator, and the exchange facilitates their trading.

Also read: Analysts predict 10% rally in Cardano price as liquidity from Tether floods the market

Coinbase’s Paul Grewal slammed for failure to relist XRP

Pro-XRP attorney Bill Morgan recently slammed Coinbase’s Chief legal officer Paul Grewal for his comments on attorney John Deaton’s tweet.

If you did nothing unlawful relist XRP. You had no trouble not pausing trading of the other coins the SEC alleges are securities and you allege in your own court documents they are not securities. Apparently that doesn’t concern your shareholders. It is pathetically inconsistent https://t.co/QoIyFzxuEl — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) July 4, 2023

Morgan’s tweet was a response to an exchange between Coinbase’s Paul Grewal and Attorney John Deaton. In his tweet, John Deaton, an amicus or “friend of the court” in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, expressed his support for Coinbase and cited that the exchange’s business is “legal” despite the SEC’s allegations. However, Morgan stresses the fact that the exchange platform is yet to relist XRP.

Both Morgan and Deaton have taken note of the fact that Coinbase has refrained from coming out in support of the altcoin XRP. The exchange delisted the token following the SEC’s legal action against payment giant Ripple. However, since then, there has been a change in the exchange’s stance. The SEC listed nearly 60 cryptocurrencies as securities in its lawsuit against Binance and Coinbase.

Coinbase platform revealed inconsistencies in its stance by facilitating trade for several such assets.

Attorney Morgan highlighted that Coinbase’s treatment of said assets is different from its stance on XRP and slammed the exchange for such “inconsistent” behavior.

Morgan told his 14,400 followers that Coinbase facilitates trade for assets like Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL), both of which are labeled securities by the SEC. Therefore the exchange’s reason for delisting XRP is no longer valid and sheds light on Coinbase’s inconsistent policies.