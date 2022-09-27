- Walmart has announced the debut of two metaverse experiences on Roblox, Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play.
- Walmart Land will deliver entertainment products to 52 million Roblox users worldwide.
- Walmart has joined giants like Nike, Ralph Lauren and American Eagle Outfitters with the metaverse initiative on Roblox.
Walmart has joined the league of fashion and retail giants in the Roblox metaverse. In its latest push, Walmart announced the launch of two metaverse experiences on the massive multiplayer game system.
Also read: Shiba Inu: This is what happens when Ethereum whales move 4.35 trillion SHIB
Walmart’s metaverse push through Roblox
Walmart announced its foray in the metaverse with “Walmart Land” and the “Universe of Play,” two new experiences on Roblox, an online gaming platform and game creation system developed by Roblox Corporation. The two virtual worlds are geared at young Walmart customers and Roblox players will be able to collect new virtual merchandise, play games featuring toys and characters, earn toys from a blimp, attend live concerts, win fashion competitions and more.
Walmart’s break into metaverse is its first experiment with the virtual world as the retail giant eyes next generation Alpha and Gen Z shoppers. Previously Walmart experimented with AI-powered virtual try-on technology.
The retail giant will allow Roblox users to redeem their coins and badges to purchase merchandise for their avatars. According to the announcement, the Land will include three different experiences: Electric Island, House of Style, and Electric Fest. The “Universe of Play” will encompass immersive games, rewards and virtual adventures.
William White, CMO of Walmart US was quotes as saying:
This is another step of reaching our customers in unexpected ways and in the places where they’re spending their time. We are excited to be one of the first major retailers to do this.
Major retailers on Roblox metaverse include Nike with its Nikeland, American Eagle Outfitters and Ralph Lauren. White believes Walmart’s initiative is just another example of how the brand reimagines unique and innovative ways to engage with customers.
Why Walmart’s entry in the metaverse matters
Large brands and institutions’ foray in the metaverse drives the adoption of digital art and collectibles. Tech giant Apple’s embrace of NFT sales through its App Store and Walmart’s push in the metaverse through Roblox are milestone events driving the adoption of digital collectibles for next generation users.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com price breaks out, bulls target a 15% rally
Crypto.com price has been in a tight consolidation for quite some time, but the recent breakout has triggered a bullish takeover. Going forward, investors can expect CRO to reach its target and potentially push higher. Crypto.com price crashed 37% since August 14.
LUNC rallies by 33%; Terra's co-founder Do Kwon discloses his location following Interpol's red notice
Do Kwon has been alleged to be "on the run" over the past few days, leading to Interpol issuing a worldwide arrest warrant for him. Terra's co-founder refuted all allegations, stating he has been writing code in his living room.
Why the Solana price could wipe out all returns since August
Solana shows a significant uptick in volume amidst the recent decline. The largest candle within the current downtrend and consolidation belongs to the bears. Solana price may be consolidating before it makes a move south.
XRP Price Prediction: One more pump then a dump
XRP price has established two legs of a triangle. If the technicals are correct, XRP could rally to $0.56 and then experience a sharp sell-off. Invalidation of the triangle thesis targeting $0.56 iis a breach below $0.4564.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.