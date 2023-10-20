- Altcoin performance has been underwhelming with notable exceptions as BTC dominance remains above 50%.
- Altcoins' low interest could suggest the last phase of a bear market cycle.
- Bitcoin's breakthrough at the $32k level is also pivotal to trigger a move to $40k, according to analysts.
Bitcoin's dominance, which has reached the highest level in 2023, above 52%, is signalling a challenging phase for altcoins. While most altcoins are struggling to gain momentum, some analysts believe that this might be the leg of the bear cycle if history repeats.
Altcoins against 52% Bitcoin dominance
Bitcoin's market cap relative to the total cryptocurrency markethas been on the rise. Over the past six months, Bitcoin's dominance has fluctuated within the range of 47% to 52%. Over the previous week, Bitcoin maintained a dominance level exceeding 50%, adding to the altcoin market struggle.
BTC Dominance ratio
On Friday, Bitcoin briefly surged above the crucial $30,000 mark. This led to gains in the global cryptocurrency market cap, but altcoins gains largely remained subdued with a few notable exceptions.
Most altcoins have been underperforming, except cryptos like Solana, XRP, Bitcoin SV, Stacks and Injective. These have all managed to register double-digit gains in the last seven days, based on CoinGecko data.
Most #altcoins continue to underwhelm, while a few select projects continue giving traders just enough motivation to swap assets. $SOL (+5%), $BSV (+5%), and $INJ (+6%) are a few notables growing in market cap, while $BTC continues its rising ratio of market cap vs. the field. pic.twitter.com/K0GJuyAedF— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 19, 2023
The last leg of bear market
The ongoing subdued interest in altcoins may suggest that the cryptocurrency market is entering the final phase of a bear cycle. As noted by crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe, the sentiment surrounding altcoins has waned, and interest in alts only peaks when market confidence improves.
Van de Poppe said, "A few months prior of the Bitcoin halving, that was the altcoin bottom."
With the next Bitcoin halving event scheduled for April 2024, Van de Poppe recommends considering strategic allocations in this subdued market.
Meanwhile, crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa underlined the importance of Bitcoin breaking through the $32,000 level. He noted,"Break 32k, we go to 40k, if this recent high was it, we're going to low 20ks IMO."
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $29,488, having recently ventured beyond $30,000 on Friday. Based on CoinGecko data, BTC is boasting close to 4% gains in the 24-hour frame and a 10% surge over the past week.
Bitcoin's elevated dominance is creating a challenge for altcoin prices. However, some analysts say the cryptocurrency market may be approaching the final stretch of the bear market cycle, with Bitcoin leading the way ahead of the halving in 2024. However, investors should carefully approach this alleged final leg of allocation in the bear market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana price turns bullish after confirming trend reversal, 20% gains incoming for SOL?
Solana (SOL) price has confirmed a trend reversal, turning bullish after a stark fall beginning July to the pits of September. After pivoting on a key level, the purported Ethereum killer could be on course to foray into a $30.00 psychological range.
XRP price jumps almost 10% as SEC drops lawsuit against Ripple executives
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its charges against executives from Ripple Labs, alleging that they had “aided and abetted” Ripple’s violations of US securities laws when they sold XRP to institutional clients.
Cardano price tests main support for the fifth time as ADA fizzles out towards its bottom
Cardano (ADA) price has been stuck within range for the past several months, rising only to pull back to specific mean position. The oscillation has limited the upside potential for ADA, with its price stagnating around multi-month ranges.
Powell speech: Emphasis on progress made so far, market interpretation dovish, BTC trades marginally higher
Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered his speech at the Economic Club of New York. His comments were interpreted as mildly dovish and the US Dollar sold off as a result. Bitcoin, which is negatively correlated to the USD, saw marginal gains.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.