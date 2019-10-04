- Industry experts at the Delta Summit see a squeeze in the Altcoin market.
- Bitcoin is dominating around two-third of digital coins supply.
- Mass consolidation could also see the evaporation of many projects.
"Extinction Rebellion" is one of the movements fighting climate change – but Altcoins' attempt to rebel may be futile. FXStreet's Tomàs Salles is attending the Delta Summit in Malta and reports about a growing notion that the number of cryptocurrencies will significantly fall.
Andy Cheung, Head of Operations at OKEx, says that projects that have failed to reach a critical mass may reach the end of the road sooner rather than later. His views are shared with several other prominent industry leaders.
No fewer than 2,940 crypto projects are currently listed on CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin is worth around $146 billion, Ethereum around $18 billion, and Ripple just over $10 billion. Tron, which has enjoyed a surge of late, is worth less than $1 billion and is located in third place. Overall, the total market cap of all the coins and tokens listed on the website stands at around $217. Bitcoin, the granddaddy of cryptos, is worth around 67% of the market.
Source: coinmarketcap.com
It is essential to stress that some projects may have a brighter future than others. Ethereum, which powers several ventures, may consolidate its power and emerge stronger. Ripple, whose technology is used for transactions, may morph into a successful blockchain company – but perhaps lose its prominence as a cryptocurrency.
Other projects down the line may rise or fall on adoption – which may become the key to success. It may replace wild speculation as the prominent driver of prices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
