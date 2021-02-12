Algorand Price Prediction: ALGO uptrend reaches exhaustion as technicals scream sell

Algorand price faces a potential sell-off as the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell-signal on the 12-hour chart.

The last two times this setup flashed this sell signal on the same time frame, ALGO price saw a 12%-to-28% correction.

A bearish thesis invalidation might come into play if ALGO manages to break above the recent high at $1.30.

Algorand price saw a 100% rally in the last three weeks as it hit a local top of $1.30. Now, ALGO could potentially reverse as the Tom DeMark Sequential indicator presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart.

Algorand price eyes a reversal in trend

Algorand price suggests exhaustion of the bullish momentum as the last 12-hour candle showed a mere 0.75% surge. Following this is the TD Sequential index’s sell-signal presented in the form of a green nine candlestick. This bearish setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.

Interestingly, ALGO price saw a correction of 27% and 12% the last time this index flashed a sell-signal on January 17 and February 7, respectively. Hence, if something similar was to happen, investors should expect a pullback to the immediate support levels at 78.6% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.12 and $0.97, respectively. These areas of support sit 15% to 25% lower than ALGO’s current price.

ALGO/USDT 12-hour chart

While this does seem bearish for Algorand, investors should note that cryptocurrencies are highly volatile. Hence, a spike in buying pressure due to unforeseen events leading to a close above the recent high at $1.30 on the 12-hour time chart will invalidate the bearish thesis.