Algorand Price Prediction: ALGO uptrend reaches exhaustion as technicals scream sell

- Algorand price faces a potential sell-off as the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell-signal on the 12-hour chart.
- The last two times this setup flashed this sell signal on the same time frame, ALGO price saw a 12%-to-28% correction.
- A bearish thesis invalidation might come into play if ALGO manages to break above the recent high at $1.30.
Algorand price saw a 100% rally in the last three weeks as it hit a local top of $1.30. Now, ALGO could potentially reverse as the Tom DeMark Sequential indicator presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart.
Algorand price eyes a reversal in trend
Algorand price suggests exhaustion of the bullish momentum as the last 12-hour candle showed a mere 0.75% surge. Following this is the TD Sequential index’s sell-signal presented in the form of a green nine candlestick. This bearish setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
Interestingly, ALGO price saw a correction of 27% and 12% the last time this index flashed a sell-signal on January 17 and February 7, respectively. Hence, if something similar was to happen, investors should expect a pullback to the immediate support levels at 78.6% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.12 and $0.97, respectively. These areas of support sit 15% to 25% lower than ALGO’s current price.
ALGO/USDT 12-hour chart
While this does seem bearish for Algorand, investors should note that cryptocurrencies are highly volatile. Hence, a spike in buying pressure due to unforeseen events leading to a close above the recent high at $1.30 on the 12-hour time chart will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
