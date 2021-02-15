Algorand price could slip towards $1 but eyes up potential bounce first

- Algorand price is contained inside a descending wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- A key indicator has presented a sell signal on the daily chart.
- In the short-term, ALGO can see a nice rebound towards $1.7.
Algorand price had a massive rally towards $1.84 since November 2020 without any significant pullbacks. A key indicator has now presented a sell signal that could quickly push ALGO down to a new low, considering its overextension.
Algorand price can dive towards $1 if this call is confirmed
On the daily chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on February 15. Using the Fibonacci Retracement tool we can determine some potential price levels for ALGO.
ALGO/USD daily chart
The digital asset has already touched $1.2 which was the 61.8% Fib level but can drop as low as $1 which is the 50% level and will coincide with the 26-EMA which is currently established at $0.96.
ALGO/USD 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, Algorand has established a descending wedge pattern. Losing the key support level of $1.22 would push Algorand price to $1, which is the same bearish price target indicated by the Fibonacci tool.
However, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a buy signal here and the current Algorand price is closer to a breakout. Climbing above $1.44 would lead ALGO towards $1.7, a 16% breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
