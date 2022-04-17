- A leading Spanish airline, Air Europa, has partnered with blockchain entity TravelX to introduce NFT flight tickets.
- The tickets will be available for purchase on TravelX’s blockchain platform.
- Analysts have predicted a break out in Algorand price as the utility of the altcoin rises.
Algorand is on track to make a comeback as a recent partnership between and airline and a blockchain platform increases its real-world adoption. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on Algorand price.
Algorand price on track to post gains
Algorand could soon power the world’s first NFT flight tickets, through a partnership between Spain’s Air Europa and TravelX, a blockchain firm. A leading Spanish airline, Air Europa, has partnered with blockchain platform TravelX to introduce NFTs.
The NFTTickets would be available for purchase on TravelX’s platform. Beginning April 11, the process will repeat every two weeks. Proponents believe Air Europa’s partnership could boost Algorand adoption.
Users buying Algorand collectibles will board a special flight between Madrid and Miami. This flight on November 29, 2022 would carry users to their destination. On presenting their collectibles, users can claim flight tickets from Air Europa.
In mid-2021, Algorand price suffered a consistent drop below the red monthly support, and formed a bottom before closing above it. Analysts believe in a bearish scenario, Algorand price could close above its support at $0.50.
Analysts have evaluated the Algorand price trend and predicted a rally in the altcoin. @kingthies, a leading cryptocurrency analyst observed the chart and revealed that Algorand vs Bitcoin reminds him of the cyclical BTC price trend. According to the analyst, Bitcoin price increases at a minimum two times a year, cyclically.
The analyst believes it missed February 2022, and the high is now due, therefore predicting a move up in Algorand.
$ALGO vs #BTC reminds me of 2016-2019 #DOGE vs BTC in terms of its cyclical and almost predictable twice-a-year pop up.— Crypto Thies (@kingthies) April 16, 2022
It missed February 2022 however, and is due to make us some $. Set up looks nice for similar kind of moves up. pic.twitter.com/Yx506CJ63T
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
Bitcoin price is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.
Why you should expect a 60% upswing in Zilliqa price soon
Zilliqa price shows an interesting setup that could generate massive gains for investors. As ZIL bounces off the stable demand zone, another leg-up is likely to originate. The price grew by 503% in roughly two weeks and scaled from $0.038 to set a peak at $0.230.
Crypto.com price could reclaim grounds as bulls aim for $0.46
Crypto.com price has been a fun chart to trade amongst analysts and professional traders. Last month A 20% rally was captured, followed by a clear sell signal at $0.50 that was also documented.
Here are the bullish signals that Algorand price displays
Algorand price may look too good to be true to most traders as price is coming very close to invalidating last week's bullish trade setup. Speculation alone will never pay the bills, and the ALGO price is worth taking the risk.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.