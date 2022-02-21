Algorand blockchain now available on Amazon Web Services marketplaces, powered by Guardrails

- Cloud solutions provider Guardrail has announced the availability of the Algorand Blockchain on AWS.
- The release of the Algorand Blockchain on the AWS marketplace makes it possible for users to securely deploy and operate nodes.
- Analysts note a bullish divergence in Algorand price trend as V bottom appears.
A leading clouds solution provider has announced the arrival of Algorand blockchain on one of the world’s largest marketplaces, AWS. Analysts have a bullish outlook on Algorand price.
Algorand arrives on AWS through a clouds solution provider
Clouds solutions provider drives rapid cloud adoption in Small & Medium Business Enterprises (MSME). Guardrails, one such provider, announced the availability of Algorand on the AWS marketplace today.
The release marks a single and quick deployment of Algorand’s nodes on the AWS network. Up to 1,000 Algorand nodes can be operated across 24 regions within 30 minutes with its arrival on AWS.
Guardrail acts as an alternative to API aggregators, boosting the capacity of the Algorand blockchain for building applications in its network. Chris Econn, the CEO of Guardrails was quoted as saying:
AWS isn’t complex, it’s powerful. Algorand isn’t complex, it’s powerful. We applied 13 years of experience with AWS to ensure nothing stands in between our customers and realizing that power.
The cloud solutions provider will distribute the source code to its clients and keep sharing latest updates of Algorand’s node versions on GitHub. Algorand’s development and research teams would validate releases and certify them for higher participation.
Analysts have evaluated the Algorand price and identified a bullish divergence in its trend. Cryptocurrency analysts at @IncomeSharks have observed a V bottom in the Algorand price chart, and set bullish short term targets. Though Algorand price is lagging behind other altcoins, analysts have a bullish outlook.
$ALGO - Adding spot here. Love that the OBV V bottom has already happened. Nice bullish divergence, blue lines are short term targets. Think this alt is lagging. pic.twitter.com/Zd4YZFIyjQ— IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) February 15, 2022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
