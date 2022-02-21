Algorand blockchain now available on Amazon Web Services marketplaces, powered by Guardrails

Cloud solutions provider Guardrail has announced the availability of the Algorand Blockchain on AWS.

The release of the Algorand Blockchain on the AWS marketplace makes it possible for users to securely deploy and operate nodes.

Algorand arrives on AWS through a clouds solution provider

Clouds solutions provider drives rapid cloud adoption in Small & Medium Business Enterprises (MSME). Guardrails, one such provider, announced the availability of Algorand on the AWS marketplace today.

The release marks a single and quick deployment of Algorand’s nodes on the AWS network. Up to 1,000 Algorand nodes can be operated across 24 regions within 30 minutes with its arrival on AWS.

Guardrail acts as an alternative to API aggregators, boosting the capacity of the Algorand blockchain for building applications in its network. Chris Econn, the CEO of Guardrails was quoted as saying:

AWS isn’t complex, it’s powerful. Algorand isn’t complex, it’s powerful. We applied 13 years of experience with AWS to ensure nothing stands in between our customers and realizing that power.

The cloud solutions provider will distribute the source code to its clients and keep sharing latest updates of Algorand’s node versions on GitHub. Algorand’s development and research teams would validate releases and certify them for higher participation.

Analysts have evaluated the Algorand price and identified a bullish divergence in its trend. Cryptocurrency analysts at @IncomeSharks have observed a V bottom in the Algorand price chart, and set bullish short term targets. Though Algorand price is lagging behind other altcoins, analysts have a bullish outlook.