- Algorand price continues to congest and build pressure.
- A major breakout to the upside is likely to begin very soon.
- Some warning signs of bearish price action are present.
Algorand price continues to constrict and consolidate, with the Saturday price action being the first in the past three days to show a hint of an imminent breakout higher.
Algorand price has two trade setups available on its Point and Figure chart
Algorand price action, while leaning towards the bullish side of a trend, also has a short opportunity in play. A trading opportunity for the long and short side of the market is currently present.
A hypothetical long entry for Algorand price is a buy stop order at $1.00, a stop loss at $0.92, and a profit target at $1.25. The trade represents a 3.13:1 reward for the risk. The entry would confirm a rare and powerful Point and Figure pattern known as the Ascending Quadruple Top Breakout.
ALGO/USDT $0.02/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
A two to three-box trailing stop would help protect any profit made post entry. The long idea is invalidated if the short entry below is triggered first.
The theoretical short idea for Algorand price is a sell stop order at $0.88, a stop loss at $0.96, and a profit target at $0.68. The setup is a 3.33:1 reward for the risk. The entry at $0.88 is based on the breakout below a Triple Bottom pattern, with a profit target near the most recent major swing lows.
ALGO/USDT $0.02/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
A two-box trailing stop would help mitigate against any whipsaws generated on a fast swing lower. The theoretical short setup is invalidated if the long idea is activated first.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
