- Algorand price has hit a wall at the $0.93 value area.
- A major resistance level in the 2022 Volume Profile prevents further upside movement.
- Trade opportunities on the long and short sides of the market have developed.
Algorand price has spent the past six days banging against the 2022 Volume Point Of Control door at $0.93. While ALGO did close above $0.93 on Sunday and has since traded above that level during the intraday sessions, bulls have been unable or unwilling to complete a close above $0.93.
Algorand price consolidation may be a precursor to the next major breakout
Algorand price action continues to constrict against the 2022 Volume Point Of Control but has not sold off. Bulls likely anticipate a breakout above the Volume Point Of Control would likely trigger a rapid and violent drive higher towards the next high volume node near the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $1.36. Likewise, bears look for weakness and failure to pursue higher highs to sell or short Algorand to new 2022 lows.
ALGO/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
As a result of this price action, two Point and Figure trade setups have developed for bulls and bears.
The hypothetical long trade setup for Algorand price is a buy stop order at $1.00, a stop loss at $0.92, and a profit target at $1.30. The trade represents a 3.75:1 reward for the risk. The trade setup is based on a Point and Figure pattern known as the Ascending Triple Top breakout. Essentially, the Ascending Triple Top breakout is a failed rising wedge pattern.
$0.02/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
A two to three-box trailing stop would help protect any implied profit made post entry. The trade setup is invalidated if the short entry below is triggered first.
On the short side of the trade for Algorand price, the theoretical short setup is a sell stop order at $0.86, a stop loss at $0.92, and a profit target at $0.64. This short idea is a 3.67:1 reward for the risk, with a three-box stop versus the standard four-box stop loss due to the proximity of the entry to the bull market trend line. If the short entry is triggered, it confirms a Point and Figure pattern known as a Bull Trap.
$0.02/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The trade is invalidated if a reversal column of Xs prints before the short entry is hit. A tight, two-box trailing stop would help protect against any whipsaw in price action that could develop on a swift drop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price is still in an uptrend towards $2.00
MATIC price could be showing early signs of a pause in the uptrend. Traders should watch Thursday's closing candle before making any longer-term decisions. MATIC price has enjoyed a 12% rally this week.
Stellar Lumens price has a high chance of falling between 10-18% from $0.23
Stellar Lumens price is showing bearish divergence on the 12-Hour Chart. XLM has strong Fibonacci retracement levels up to 18% below the current price. An invalidation will be a settlement candle above $0.26
Polkadot price looks unstoppable as it marches towards $100
Polkadot price action is close to completing the first clear bullish reversal in over five months. DOT remains one of the most lagging major market cap cryptocurrencies. Major bullish reversal Point and Figure pattern still in play.
Cardano price could trap sellers with an explosive move to $1.35
Cardano price action could fool many traders as the price action is displaying mixed signals. Traders should dive deeper into the technicals before placing an entry. ADA price has printed three impulsive waves.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.