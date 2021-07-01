After Elon Musk, billionaire George Soros seems interested in Bitcoin

- Despite the recent Bitcoin price volatility, more traditional financial institutions continue to embrace the leading cryptocurrency.
- Soros Fund Management firm finally unveils its Bitcoin trading services.
- More than 650 US banks to offer Bitcoin purchases to customers.
Despite the recent volatility in Bitcoin prices triggered by Tesla’s Elon Musk, massive liquidations, government restrictions and mining regulations, a rising number of financial institutions continue to adopt the cryptocurrency as an asset class. Soros Fund Management, a private investment company owned by billionaire George Soros, is the latest traditional financial institution to embrace BTC.
Soros Fund management firm is reported to have started trading Bitcoin as part of a wider exploration of digital assets. Dawn Fitzpatrick, the chief investment officer for Soros Fund management firm, is said to have given the green light for the private American investment management company to actively trade Bitcoin and other crypto assets in the last few weeks.
Why Soros Ramping Its Bitcoin Infrastructure
Fitzpatrick and her team are reported to have been examining cryptocurrencies for some time, and the latest venture is “more than just kicking the tires” on digital assets.
Besides that, Fitzpatrick is said to be in talks to acquire a private stake in major blockchain-based enterprises, although names of such firms have not been revealed.
Soros Fund Management was one of many companies that participated in the $200 million funding round for New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) in March this year. Other firms that helped to raise the funding include the Stone Ridge Holdings Groups, Morgan Stanley, and MassMutual.
Soros Fund Management is a traditional investment firm that invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the world.
It is, however, not clear how Soros Fund management plans to trade Bitcoin. An investment stake in the crypto coin should not necessarily be seen as bullish given that in 1992 Soros pocketed $1 billion by betting against the Bank of England, thus cementing his reputation as the premier currency speculator in the globe. His short position against the British pound made $1 billion in a single day and increased the asset under management in his hedge fund.
In recent months, Fitzpatrick has spoken favorably about the flagship cryptocurrency whereby she stated that crypto coins such as Bitcoin are at “an inflection point” that could boost greater adoption in the future.
Institutional crypto interest on the rise
Such development comes at a time when over 650 US banks would soon be able to provide Bitcoin purchases to more than 24 million total customers. Enterprise payment giant NCR and digital asset management firm NYDIG entered into a strategic partnership deal that would facilitate that business process.
Based on the deal, community banks such as “North Carolina-based First Citizen Bank, and credit unions, including Bay Federal Credit Union in California,” will be able to offer their customers cryptocurrency trading through mobile applications built by the payment provider (NYDIG).
Instead of having to deal with the complex and burdensome regulatory requirements related to holding cryptocurrencies for their clients, the financial institutions that opt to make such services available will rely on NYDIG’s custody services.
This is the latest effort by NCR corporation,”a software technology company based in Atlanta,” to capitalize on demand that is being witnessed from credit unions and banks tired of seeing cryptocurrencies made from their accounts to outside exchanges. By enabling their clients to purchase Bitcoin and spending it within their accounts, the traditional financial institutions are part of an increasing number of firms in direct competition with crypto exchanges.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price seems to have undone most of its gains after June 27. This pullback occurs at the midpoint of the range, indicating that the buying pressure was insufficient.
Polkadot price looks to climb 25% despite US congressman call to shutdown cryptos
Polkadot price has seen a massive downtrend between June 20 and 22, which created a new range low. While many altcoins have already undone the said correction, DOT has not.
Shiba Inu price might ride Bitcoin adoption wave and rally 45% soon
Shiba Inu price saw a massive downtrend between May 24 and June 12, which shattered the May 19 and May 23 lows to set up new ones. Despite a vast drawdown, the recovery for SHIB has been quite spectacular.
Cardano price consolidates in tight range as ADA bulls lose steam
Cardano price action has been uneventful, despite recovering 33% from its reaction low on June 22 when it dropped to $1.00. ADA has not shown any directional clues, therefore investors can expect the asset to consolidate further before a break out manifests.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.