ABey co-creator keynote speech at the Malta Blockchain Summit 2019

The keynote address emphasized on empowering blockchain through heterogeneous architecture.

aPay Systems left the audience amazed by the instant transactions to UnionPay, Visa and MasterCard.

Dr. Ciprian Pungila, the co-creator of aBey blockchain technology in his keynote address at the Malta Blockchain Summit 2019 touched on technology supremacy using high-performance blockchains.

Pungila who is also the chief scientist of the aBey Foundation dived into the innovative means that can be used to empower blockchains. The empowerment can be done through heterogeneous architecture as well as high-performance computation.

In his comment regarding aBey, Pungila said:

“aBey first saw the light of day in July 2018, and by the blockchain’s first anniversary had amassed more than 100,000 active users.”

The aBey blockchain technology powered aPay Systems displayed during the summit some executions of live transactions. The transactions originated from aPay blockchain to UnionPay, China’s stored value, MasterCard and Visa card accounts instantly.