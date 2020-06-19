Aave Technical Analysis: LEND/USD is up 1,000% in 2020, hitting a two-year high of $0.134

LEND/USD is in a robust daily uptrend and up by more than 1,000% this year.

Aave is ranked 49th with a market cap of $174 million.

Aave has been in a strong uptrend for basically the entirety of 2020. The digital asset has seen meteoric gains going from a low of $0.013 at the beginning of the year to a current price of $0.134, ten times higher. LEND/USD has also seen a significant increase in trading volume from an average of $500,000 per day to $6 million in the last week.

LEND/USD daily chart

At this point, LEND has formed a clear daily bull flag but the RSI is overextended, and we could see a pullback before another leg up. The daily 12-EMA should serve as a support level if the consolidation is strong enough. Other than that, bulls are not facing a lot of resistance to the upside considering we haven’t seen these levels since 2018.

LEND/USD 4-hour chart

Bulls have formed a higher low on the 4-hour chart, and they are looking for the next leg up above $0.1448. The RSI is still overextended here but could be ignored by the buyers if the momentum is strong enough. LEND can also form a 4-hour equilibrium pattern with a lower high next and a higher low compared to $0.119.