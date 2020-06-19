Aave Technical Analysis: LEND/USD is up 1,000% in 2020, hitting a two-year high of $0.134

- LEND/USD is in a robust daily uptrend and up by more than 1,000% this year.
- Aave is ranked 49th with a market cap of $174 million.
Aave has been in a strong uptrend for basically the entirety of 2020. The digital asset has seen meteoric gains going from a low of $0.013 at the beginning of the year to a current price of $0.134, ten times higher. LEND/USD has also seen a significant increase in trading volume from an average of $500,000 per day to $6 million in the last week.
LEND/USD daily chart
At this point, LEND has formed a clear daily bull flag but the RSI is overextended, and we could see a pullback before another leg up. The daily 12-EMA should serve as a support level if the consolidation is strong enough. Other than that, bulls are not facing a lot of resistance to the upside considering we haven’t seen these levels since 2018.
LEND/USD 4-hour chart
Bulls have formed a higher low on the 4-hour chart, and they are looking for the next leg up above $0.1448. The RSI is still overextended here but could be ignored by the buyers if the momentum is strong enough. LEND can also form a 4-hour equilibrium pattern with a lower high next and a higher low compared to $0.119.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
