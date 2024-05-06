$102 Million raised by US crypto-backed Super PACs could prove crucial in securing the crypto industry

- Crypto-backed Super PACs have raised over $102 million in view of the upcoming US elections.
- Crypto companies are moving to aid policies in favor of digital assets.
- Crypto Super PACs anticipate the November elections in Ohio and Montana.
As the US elections approach, crypto political action committees (PACs) have raised more than $102 million to support crypto-friendly political candidates, according to a Public Citizen report on Monday.
Also read: Ethereum's declining holdings in CEXs hint at rally, SEC's actions indicate spot ETH ETFs would be denied
Crypto PACs raise heavy sums to support pro-crypto candidates
Crypto-backed Super PACs have raised over $102 million in view of the upcoming US elections. This was revealed in a recent report by Public Citizen on Monday. This is the first time a Super PAC has raised that amount of money, according to the report, citing data from transparency group Open Secrets.
The money raised shows the general interest of crypto executives, corporations, and supporters in their fight to secure the cryptocurrency industry following the growing rate of lawsuits from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and other law enforcement agencies.
Read more: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins in disarray as BTC conceals directional bias
The report states that more than half of the $102 million raised by the PACs comes from direct crypto corporations, specifically Coinbase and Ripple. These two are among eight other corporate super PACs, of which four have either settled or are facing lawsuits from the SEC.
The rest of the funders are billionaires and venture capitalists, including Andreessen Horowitz, who raised $11 million, the Winklevoss twins with $5 million, and $1 million from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
The report further states that only one of the six primary crypto candidates backed by crypto PACs in 2024 has lost. The remaining 11 primary elections still have crypto-backed candidates.
Also read: Robinhood gets SEC warning against crypto unit for alleged violation of Securities Act
Crypto Super PACs are looking to the November elections in Ohio and Montana and have pledged to spend more on these two political battlegrounds for Senate offices.
Crypto PACs would seek to tilt the elections in favor of pro-crypto candidates as they fight to safeguard the crypto industry from rigorous policies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
CAKE price bottoms out as PancakeSwap announces $25 million burn
PancakeSwap’s price increased nearly 3% on Monday after the decentralized exchange platform on the Binance Smart Chain announced a token burn of more than 8.9 million CAKE tokens, collected from trading fees across Automated Market Makers Version 2 and 3 of the platform.
Ripple lawsuit to see SEC response on Monday, XRP nears 4.5 million mark in liquidity pools
Ripple closed above $0.52 on Sunday and resumed its climb on Monday, May 6. Sentiment among market participants is positive as traders await Securities and Exchange Commission response filing and XRP locked in Automated Market Maker liquidity pools crosses 4.31 million.
Crypto AI tokens post near double-digit gains amidst launches from NVIDIA, OpenAI and Amazon
AI-based cryptocurrencies have experienced nearly double-digit or higher gains on Monday, well above the price increases seen among the main crypto assets, likely fuelled by recent announcements of new developments from AI and tech giants in the US.
Addressing the crypto investor dilemma: To invest or not? Premium
Bitcoin’s consolidation crosses the two-month mark but shows no signs of a breakout or a directional move. Investors waiting with bated breath for a volatile move remain confused about whether to buy the dips or keep some cash reserves for a rainy day.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.