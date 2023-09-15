PPI brought about even more risk-on SPY move than CPI – markets disregarded how hot it came, and assigned no higher odds to Fed tightening. The focus looks to be on no Sep hike, and it requires stronger than expected incoming data to dial back the too easy Fed miscalculation, such as this Empire State manufacturing did. 4,562 daily top call turned out true, and more of a slow grind higher premarket, is being sharply reversed.
It‘s now simply about how much the daily rise in yields (stock market selloff to dampen the advance via safe haven bid coming to Treasuries) – as yields are doing now tightening for the Fed – would sink Nasdaq, followed by cyclicals and value, as these two held up yesterday (strong rotations) extraordinarily well, As said yesterday, with more evidence of inflation in the pipeline, Fed would be hard pressed not to act later this year, with bearish risk taking consequences.
Let‘s move right into the charts (all courtesy of www.stockcharts.com) – today‘s full scale article contains 3 of them.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook
4,532 turned support, and will be no small feat overcoming it today. 4,550s shouldn‘t though be overcome on a closing basis – even on this quad witching day. If momentum picks up, 4,515 isn‘t out of the question.
Gold, Silver and Miners
Gold turned that trouble around, and GDX offered a glass-half-full view in the end. Especially today it‘s been ignoring rising yields, also concentrating on upcoming Wednesday. High odds are that sub $1,920 targets have been cancelled by today‘s action, and $1,960 retest looms.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rebound as DXY slides, eyes 1.0700
EUR/USD reached fresh daily highs above 1.0660 after the release of a worse-than-expected US consumer confidence report. The US Dollar Index is correcting to the downside, while the Euro is recovering, after tumbling yesterday on the back of the ECB dovish rate hike.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold extends gains toward $1,920, focus on US economic data
Gold price extends gains on the second day, trading higher near $1,920 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the European session on Friday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely attributed to a slight correction in the USD.
Ethereum celebrates first anniversary of ETH Merge with 99.9% drop in energy usage
The great Ethereum Merge completes its first anniversary today. The network’s energy usage has dropped drastically over the past year since Ethereum’s transition away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.