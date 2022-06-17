XAU/USD rose 528 pips from its low in June.
On the one-hour chart, the 50 Moving Average (MA) passes above the 100 period.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) maintains neutral territory with climbing momentum.
The precious metal edged higher in the initial European session after the tumble that occurred in the Asian session. Gold gained strength after a rejection from the June low level. At the time of writing, XAU/USD was trading at 1845.31, down 0.35% for the day.
XAU/USD rebounded 528 pips from its June low, retracing some of the losses that occurred at the beginning of the current week. However, the yellow metal bear trend regained control, bringing the price back near the May 23rd, high levels.
XAU/USD one-hour chart
On the one-hour chart, a positive sign occurs when the 50 Moving Average (MA) passes above the 100 period. The interpretation of the (MA) supports gold's bull trend continuing in the near future. On the other hand, the Relative Strength Index recorded 61.23 on the value line with ascending momentum, indicating more upside potential is expected before the RSI enters the overbought zone.
The XAU/USD at the current time encounters resistance at the 1850.31 level. A successful close of the one-hour candlestick at the aforementioned level would pave the way towards today’s high level of 1857.23. Additionally, the previous mentioned level serves as a resistance level. Closing above that level may bring the 1862.87 level to the eyes.
Alternatively, if the current resistance level could prevent the price from rising higher, that would open the door towards 1841.62, today’s low, followed by the 1840.58 hurdle. The market participants may see 1836.41 if the price falls below the aforementioned level. A decisive breach will pave the way towards the 1830.72 support level.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets below 1.0500 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades below 1.0500 ahead of the weekend, giving up most of its post-Fed gains. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that they are "acutely focused" on returning inflation to 2% and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.7% on the day.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.2200 on Friday, erasing a large portion of the BOE-inspired rally. Following the two-day slump, the dollar continues to gather strength ahead of the weekend, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold retreats to $1,840, looks to post weekly losses
Gold has turned south amid recovering US Treasury bond yields in the second half of the day on Friday and retreated to the $1,840 area. On a weekly basis, XAU/USD remains on track to close in negative territory.
Analyst says Bitcoin price hasn’t hit bottom but it presents great buying opportunity
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Eric Thies to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!