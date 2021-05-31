Gold
Spot Gold keeps firm tone and consolidating under new nearly three-month high ($1912) on Monday, supported by weak dollar while growing inflationary pressures lift gold’s appeal as the metal is used as a hedge against inflation.
The other supportive factor for the yellow metal would be monetary policy as remains firmly dovish and refusing to start changing the policy in response to rising inflation, arguing that the latest increase in consumer prices consumer prices is transitory.
Gold is on track for the second consecutive bullish monthly close as it rallied nearly 8% in May and also on course for the biggest monthly gains since July 2020.
Psychological $2000 barrier is coming in focus with a number of analysts and investors seeing possibility of stronger advance.
May’s massive bullish monthly candle is expected to underpin further action, which may face headwinds from next target at $1922 (Fibo 61.8% of $2074/$1676 pullback) as weekly stochastic is strongly overbought. Dips are expected to provide better levels to re-enter bullish action, with broken weekly cloud top ($1877) expected to contain.
Res: 1912; 1922; 1959; 1980.
Sup: 1900; 1887; 1875; 1855.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1936
- R2 1921.04
- R1 1912.24
- PP 1897.28
-
- S1 1888.48
- S2 1873.52
- S3 1864.72
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.22 after upbeat German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, marginally higher on the day. German CPI beat estimates with 2.5% YoY in May. Trading volume is thin amid bank holidays in the US and the UK.
GBP/USD trades below 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD extends sideways grind above $1,900
The XAU/USD pair registered its first weekly close above $1,900 since early January on Friday and started the new week in a relatively calm manner.
Ripple records another win as judge stops SEC from accessing XRP legal concerns
The United States Security & Exchange Commission previously requested access to Ripple’s concerns regarding the legal status of XRP. Ripple Labs stated that the regulator’s requested communications are protected by attorney-client privilege.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.