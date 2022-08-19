The internal XAUUSD structure suggests a global correction pattern, which takes the form of a cycle triple zigzag.
On the current chart, we see the structure of the bearish cycle intervening wave x, which looks completed in the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.
Perhaps, after the completion of the cycle wave x, the market turned around and began to move up. That is, the initial part of the cycle wave z is being built now. It can take the form of a primary standard zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ, as shown in the chart.
The price of gold in the wave z may rise to the price mark of 1980.51. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of previous actionary wave y of the cycle degree.
In an alternative scenario, a continuation of the downward price movement in the cycle wave x is expected. Wave x is also a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ, but the final primary wave is still under development.
A downward movement of XAUUSD is expected in the near future. The primary wave Ⓩ may take the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
The final of the correction pattern zigzag (A)-(B)-(C) is possible near 1566.77. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of primary wave Ⓨ.
After reaching this level, we can expect a market reversal and the beginning of a cycle wave z.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
