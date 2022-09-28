The current Gold chart shows a large correction pattern, which takes the form of a cycle triple zigzag.
The last section of the chart shows the structure of the bearish cycle intervening wave x, which looks completed in the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.
Perhaps in the next coming trading days, the market will turn around and start moving up, in the initial part of the cycle wave z. It may take the form of a primary standard zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ, as shown in the chart.
The price of gold in the wave z may rise to the price mark of 1865.77. At that level, it will be at 61.8% of previous actionary wave y.
Let's consider the second scenario, where the downward movement of the pair continues in the cycle wave x. The final primary wave is under development.
Thus, a downward movement of XAUUSD is expected in the near future. The primary wave Ⓩ may take the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
The final of the correction pattern zigzag (A)-(B)-(C) is possible near 1566.12. At that level, primary wave Ⓩ will be at 76.4% of primary wave Ⓨ.
Only after reaching the specified level, the development of the cycle wave z will begin.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
