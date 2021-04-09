WTI OIL
WTI oil price eased on Friday, being capped under psychological $60 level for the fourth straight day, but three consecutive Dojis with long shadows (Tue/Thu) signaled a lack of direction.
Persisting (although reduced) impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global demand and decision of major oil producers (OPEC+) to increase production by two million barrels per day between May and July, continue to weigh on oil prices.
Near-term action is moving within a narrowing range and forming a bearish pennant pattern which threatens of continuation of the downtrend from $67.95 (Mar 8 peak).
Near-term bias is expected to remain with bears while the action stays below $60, but more negative signals (break of pennant support line at $57.82 and Mar 23 low at $57.23) would be required to signal bearish continuation.
On the other side, latest figures that showed draw in US crude stocks point to reviving demand which supports oil prices.
Lift and close above $60 handle would add to positive signals, however, bulls are expected to tighten grip only on sustained break above $62.00.
Res: 60.00; 60.26; 60.95; 61.34
Sup: 59.09; 58.10; 57.82; 57.25
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
S&P 500: High high and away, it's the running of the bulls as PPI Freezes up
Up up and away as bulls push more record highs in equity markets. In the short term nothing, it appears, is clouding the picture. Or is it! The ten year yield reawakens with a fairly sharp rise back toward 1.7%.