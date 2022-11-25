S&P 500 closed on a fine note, and keeps nibbing at 4,040 – the great resistance that will ultimately fall (likely early next week). Running the stops before that, but key sectoral performance indicates that it would be only weak hand that would be shaken out.
If the sellers had any chance to push through, it was this week – and the final opportunity to do so this year, is to evaporate once the second week of Dec gets out of the way. The outside markets aren‘t hinting at much success for the bears – bonds remain risk-on, USD not throwing a spanner in the works… 10y over 2y yield relenting together with 3m yield going down, that would be most constructive for the bulls – still absent for now, and that‘s why this Q4 rally will fail in Q1 2023.
Opening today‘s article for everyone after Thanksgiving – thank you all for the honor of serving you!
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed serving you all already in, which comes on top of getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox. Plenty gets addressed there, but the analyses (whether short or long format, depending on market action) over email are the bedrock, so make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and that you have Twitter notifications turned on so as not to miss any tweets or replies intraday.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
The chart is still strong, and 3,958 shouldn‘t really come into danger – the time is to gather strength for the final 2-3 weeks of this year, and to run (higher). 4,040 getting out of the way, determines the speed and path of the upswing. 4,010s is the first line of support.
Credit markets
The retreat in yields and general risk-on posture in bonds will continue even as today‘s premarket progress has been reversed, and then some. Bonds haven‘t peaked, and neither have cyclicals or tech within this bear market rally in stocks.
Gold, Silver and miners
Precious metals surely give an appearance of the lows being in, and now are in the process of making higher highs and higher lows. Note the often written about decreasing sensitivity to rate hikes and at times hawkish rhetoric – economic slowdown with dollar getting challenged, that‘s an elixir that copper also likes
Crude Oil
Oil bulls better clear back above $80 again, but the short-term chart technicals look slated against. I‘m willing to sit out the setback - while combined with precious metals, copper and stocks, this portfolio should win the day together.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0400 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar gathers strength amid risk aversion and forces the pair to push lower. Trading volumes are likely to remain thin on Black Friday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2050 amid souring market mood
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.2050 on Friday. Renewed concerns over China imposing strict coronavirus restrictions weigh on risk sentiment ahead of the weekend, helping the US Dollar find demand as a safe haven.
Gold fails to hold above $1,750 as US yields push higher
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,750 in the early American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.7%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot on Black Friday.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
Bitcoin price is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.
FX next week and yield curve inversions
Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.