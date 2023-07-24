Last week, the Federal Reserve launched a new payment processing system dubbed "FedNow."
Officials say FedNow will allow individuals and businesses to initiate instant funds transfers between banks. Critics warn that FedNow could be a prelude to central bank digital currency (CBDC) that threatens financial privacy and freedom.
Fund transfers between banks made through FedNow will settle directly in accounts at the central bank. Once Fed accounts become widely adopted and used for payments, critics fear it's only one additional step to convert the "dollars" used in transactions into "FedCoin" – a proposed digital token to be issued directly by the central bank.
To be sure, similar arguments could be used to justify a CBDC as have been made with FedNow, e.g. it will improve the speed, efficiency, and reliability of payments.
However, the FedNow system is really just a major upgrade to the highly deficient ACH payment system that has limped along for decades, with its very slow clearing time, lack of fraud prevention, and other problems.
Concerns about FedNow appear to be overblown, and FedNow should not be conflated with totalitarian CBDC schemes. Here is what Emile Phaneuf of the American Institute for Economic Research writes on the risks of CBDCs:
"Risks CBDCs present include the loss of settlement finality that comes with physical cash (as abandoning cash accompanies the push for CBDCs), loss of financial privacy, easy seizure of assets, loss of the ability to resolve problems at a local level with a commercial bank (as it would be doubtful that a central bank would come to be known for its customer service)…
…outright prohibition on spending or purchase limits with certain merchants or on certain products, and (perhaps most importantly) the paradigm shift from money as an exercise of economic freedom to one of social engineering by central banks and their respective governments.
The latter could manifest itself in various ways, including (to name just a few) negative interest rates (essentially a confiscation of one's savings), the expiry of one's money (with a date determined by the issuing central bank or its government) — or even discouraging the consumption of products like gasoline, plane tickets or red meat in order to enforce a climate agenda."
The weaponization of the monetary system for social engineering purposes has been in the works for decades. The abandonment of hard currency backed by physical gold and silver gave politicians and central bankers the power to manipulate the supply and value of the currency for their own ends.
Under a fiat currency regime, central planners arbitrarily try to determine how much inflation (i.e., currency depreciation) to inflict on the economy.
Under the Federal Reserve's dual mandate, central bankers are supposed to ensure "price stability." Instead, they openly flout that mandate, redefining "stable prices" as annual price inflation of 2%. Of course, the Fed is failing even to deliver on that objective by allowing inflation to run much hotter than 2%!
Those who wish to preserve their purchasing power over time while protecting their financial privacy should beware of central bankers' new campaign to promote digital Fed accounts.
Hard money (gold and silver) held outside the banking system remains the soundest alternative to fiat currency in all its manifestations.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.1100 on Monday. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a softer pace than June, helping the US Dollar hold its ground.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.2800 as markets assess US PMI data
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.2800 after having recovered above 1.2850 earlier in the day. Following the mixed PMI surveys from the US, the US Dollar preserves its strength in the American session, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD under mild pressure around $1,960 Premium
Gold is under mild pressure at the beginning of the week, confined to the lower end of the previous week’s range. XAU/USD trades below $1,960 a troy ounce as the US Dollar finds some market favor following mixed but encouraging United States (US) data.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and ApeCoin trade volume spikes as correlation to Bitcoin dwindles
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins and NFT token ApeCoin have observed increases in their market capitalization and on-chain metrics turned bullish as these tokens diverged from Bitcoin.
S&P 500 News: Biggest earnings week of the summer collides with Wednesday Fed announcement
The S&P 500 should experience higher-than-normal volatility this week as a number of newsworthy events converge to buffet the index in both directions.