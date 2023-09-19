Heading into Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting, short-term interest rate markets expect no change from the current level of 5.375%.
So, the question is going to be if the Fed changes its forward rate guidance. Remember, we will get dot plot projections in this meeting and the last set of projections was expecting an interest rate hike this year. You can read the last Fed statement here too.
This means the first area markets will be looking at is going to be whether or not the Federal Reserve still sees another interest rate hike this year?
The data has certainly been strong enough over the last few weeks to justify it. Although US data has been mixed, there have been some stand-out economic data points. The labour market has remained strong and ISM services have also been high with the August print beating market expectations at 54.5. However, Wall Street journalist Timiraos did indicate on September 10 that perhaps the Federal Reserve can signal a more dovish rate path ahead. So, the focus is going to come down to the Fed’s forward guidance.
A few central banks are beginning to hint at the end of their rate hiking cycle. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has explicitly stated that it does not anticipate hiking rates any further. The European Central Bank intimated last week that it may have reached the end of its rate hikes and the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at its last meeting. Will the Federal Reserve signal the end of its rate hiking cycle on Wednesday at 7pm UK time? Remember to keep a careful eye on the press conference at 7:30. It is most likely here where the key signaling will occur. The best tradable opportunity would come from a surprise dovish shift where the Fed considers it can end the process of tightening monetary policy. In this instance, you would expect a strong gold upside.
Key risks to be aware of
However, there is also a risk that the Federal Reserve indicates there is still more work to be done on rates, and the US’s economic strength would certainly allow more interest rate hikes. So, this central bank meeting is most likely to come down to the forward guidance given by Jerome Powell. A higher-rates-for-longer message can also not be discounted and, should that happen, you would anticipate that weighing on global stocks and gold prices in the near term.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sideways below 1.0700 amid cautious risk tone
EUR/USD is keeping its range below 1.0700 amid cautious European markets on Tuesday. A downward revision to the Eurozone final inflation data and dovish ECB-speak cap the pair's upside while the US Dollar remains subdued ahead of the US housing data.
GBP/USD consolidates near five-month lows sub-1.2400
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2400, consolidating near five-month lows in the European session on Tuesday. A steady US Dollar and a cautious market mood weigh on the pair ahead of Wednesday's UK CPI data and the Fed decision.
Gold price capitalizes on strong bets over Fed steady interest rate policy
Gold price extends winning spell as investors see the Fed keeping interest rates on hold. The Fed is expected to announce an unchanged interest rate decision amid falling inflation and upbeat economic prospects.
XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action
XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.
Price action all about central bank event risk positioning
What we have seen has been mild selling of the US Dollar and consolidation in US equities. A lot of this can be attributed to market positioning into a heavier calendar from tomorrow through the remainder of the week.